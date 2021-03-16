These are 5 home remodeling mistakes you should avoid

Home remodeling projects shouldn’t be taken lightly. Sure, there are some things you can do to make it easier, but things can happen unexpectedly. Because of this, you’ll want to take special care to doge any mistakes that could arise along the way.
Here are a few things you should pay attention to so that you can sidestep blunders, according to Nationwide.
Focusing too much on trends
While the new year and season have offered a ton of trends you can use in your home, be careful not to go overboard on permanent fixtures.
“Just like the fashion industry, home decor fads come and go,” Society Social furniture founder Roxy Te Owens told Apartment Therapy. “Truly timeless designs and materials are rooted in history and can be found in stylish spaces throughout the course of history.”
Cutting corners with materials
Materials can contribute to steep home remodeling costs in areas such as the kitchen and the bathroom. But it wouldn’t be wise to focus on inexpensive options in that department.
“One of the biggest mistakes that people make when it comes to home renovation (is that) they try to be cheap when they buy materials,” Steve Watson, host of the former HGTV show “Don’t Sweat It” said on the network’s website. “The bottom line is, you’re going to get what you pay for.”
Rushing when picking a contractor
A general contractor is one of the most important factors in keeping a home renovation on track, so why try to speed through the process of choosing one?
HomeAdvisor has a step-by-step guide on how you can take your time to screen contractors for your remodeling work. Among them are researching, interviewing and checking references.
“Once you’ve selected a contractor, get a contract from them and review and sign before work can begin. Always read the agreement carefully before signing to ensure it contains all needed details,” the home services digital marketplace advised.
Buying furniture and decor too early
Part of the excitement of renovations is how you can transform the look of your space. But until you know how the room will look, it’s best to wait before purchasing furniture. Doing so will help you avoid only relying on your eyes to see what will fit.
“You need to understand the dimensions of a space so the scale will feel balanced,” Homepolish designer Will Saks told Realtor.com
Not ordering extra flooring
Whether you’re installing all-new flooring or adding to your existing one, experts recommend ordering extra for repairs or expansions down the line.
“Some people opt to order an additional 10 percent of the material they need, while others may get 20 or even 30 percent more,” Portland, Oregon-based Floor Factors said in a company blog. “The amount of flooring you purchase will depend on the price of the material, the size of your space, the durability of the product, the manufacturer’s warranty, and your plans for the future. To determine how much to order, carefully measure your space, and then measure it again.”