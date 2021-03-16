These are 5 home remodeling mistakes you should avoid

“One of the biggest mistakes that people make when it comes to home renovation (is that) they try to be cheap when they buy materials,” Steve Watson, host of the former HGTV show “Don’t Sweat It” said on the network’s website. “The bottom line is, you’re going to get what you pay for.”

Rushing when picking a contractor

A general contractor is one of the most important factors in keeping a home renovation on track, so why try to speed through the process of choosing one?

HomeAdvisor has a step-by-step guide on how you can take your time to screen contractors for your remodeling work. Among them are researching, interviewing and checking references.

“Once you’ve selected a contractor, get a contract from them and review and sign before work can begin. Always read the agreement carefully before signing to ensure it contains all needed details,” the home services digital marketplace advised.

Buying furniture and decor too early

Part of the excitement of renovations is how you can transform the look of your space. But until you know how the room will look, it’s best to wait before purchasing furniture. Doing so will help you avoid only relying on your eyes to see what will fit.

“You need to understand the dimensions of a space so the scale will feel balanced,” Homepolish designer Will Saks told Realtor.com

Not ordering extra flooring

Whether you’re installing all-new flooring or adding to your existing one, experts recommend ordering extra for repairs or expansions down the line.

“Some people opt to order an additional 10 percent of the material they need, while others may get 20 or even 30 percent more,” Portland, Oregon-based Floor Factors said in a company blog. “The amount of flooring you purchase will depend on the price of the material, the size of your space, the durability of the product, the manufacturer’s warranty, and your plans for the future. To determine how much to order, carefully measure your space, and then measure it again.”