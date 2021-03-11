Get your hands dirty with these 5 DIY projects this weekend

Give your backsplash a boost

Even if you don’t identify as a handy person, you can still add some flair to your kitchen backsplash thanks to peel and stick options. This is particularly ideal for those who rent, so you can further customize your home without leaving a permanent mark. HGTV has some methods on how to prep your walls to get started. Once your space is ready, the design options are endless.

Resurface your fireplace

Who doesn’t enjoy cozying up to a warm, crackling fire? But what you may not enjoy is the appearance of your fireplace. Luckily, it’s simple to resurface — and you don’t need to enlist a contractor to do it, either. Bob Villa has some information on how you can do it yourself along with surface possibilities.

“Today’s homeowners have many options from which to choose: Smooth concrete, new tile, granite, rustic brick, even wood can breathe new life into an outdated fireplace surround,” the website said. “Whether your hearth is operable or just for looks, there is a fireplace refacing material available and ideal for installation.”

Make a floral door wreath

Some home DIY projects can be aimed at outside the home. When you’re ready to welcome guests, why not do so with a door wreath you made yourself? Country Living has dozens of ideas you can use when you’re ready to buy the supplies from your local craft store.

Build a compost bin

Who says all your home DIY efforts have to be focused on decor? You can make something practical, too. DIY Network has a step-by-step video on how you can make your own compost bin easily. Composting has benefits not only for the environment, but it can also make things simpler for you. According to the EPA, it reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, giving you more time and more money in your pocket.