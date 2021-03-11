Get your hands dirty with these 5 DIY projects this weekend

This is the perfect time of the year to make what’s old around your home new again. But doing so doesn’t have to mean spending a ton of money on one-of-a-kind items or enlisting the help of an interior designer.
In fact, many of the things you want to do can be completed on your own. And that resonates with many people.
“Think about the experience of building your own home. Going into Home Depot, but being accompanied with your friends who can give you advice on what to choose and how to decorate,” Moe Mernick, formerly the Head of BizDev for Hometalk told Inc. Magazine. “Think about building it together with your community that is just excited about the project as you.”
While you won’t be building your home from scratch in a weekend, there are several projects you can complete in those two days. Living advice website Best Life has compiled dozens of easy do-it-yourself projects that you can create. Here are five of them.
Reupholster your headboard
The headboard is among one of the first things you can notice when you look at your bed. If your existing one has begun to show some wear, the weekend is the perfect time to spruce it up. Upcycle My Stuff has a guide on how you can do that. You can even follow the blog’s lead and order fabric from Etsy.
Give your backsplash a boost
Even if you don’t identify as a handy person, you can still add some flair to your kitchen backsplash thanks to peel and stick options. This is particularly ideal for those who rent, so you can further customize your home without leaving a permanent mark. HGTV has some methods on how to prep your walls to get started. Once your space is ready, the design options are endless.
Resurface your fireplace
Who doesn’t enjoy cozying up to a warm, crackling fire? But what you may not enjoy is the appearance of your fireplace. Luckily, it’s simple to resurface — and you don’t need to enlist a contractor to do it, either. Bob Villa has some information on how you can do it yourself along with surface possibilities.
“Today’s homeowners have many options from which to choose: Smooth concrete, new tile, granite, rustic brick, even wood can breathe new life into an outdated fireplace surround,” the website said. “Whether your hearth is operable or just for looks, there is a fireplace refacing material available and ideal for installation.”
Make a floral door wreath
Some home DIY projects can be aimed at outside the home. When you’re ready to welcome guests, why not do so with a door wreath you made yourself? Country Living has dozens of ideas you can use when you’re ready to buy the supplies from your local craft store.
Build a compost bin
Who says all your home DIY efforts have to be focused on decor? You can make something practical, too. DIY Network has a step-by-step video on how you can make your own compost bin easily. Composting has benefits not only for the environment, but it can also make things simpler for you. According to the EPA, it reduces the need for chemical fertilizers, giving you more time and more money in your pocket.