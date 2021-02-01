Dunkin’ offering free coffee all month long — but there’s a catch

You must be a DD Perks rewards member to receive a free medium hot coffee with any purchase every Monday in February.

“As we head into the home stretch of winter, we know our fans could use a little extra boost to stay energized. With Free Coffee Mondays, we look forward to keeping our rewards members running with a free cup of hot coffee to help start each week in February off right,” Joanna Bonder, Dunkin’s director of loyalty marketing and strategy said in a press release.