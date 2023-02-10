X
Dark Mode Toggle

There are four types of belly bulges; here’s how to get rid of them

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago
Your belly bulge might be caused by something very specific

Food baby, fupa, pooch — whatever you call it, a belly bulge can be an annoying change in your physique. The question is: How did it get there? And is there anything you can do to get rid of it?

Of course, there are times when you eat a huge meal or satisfy your sweet tooth with a little too much ice cream. But we’re not just talking about a full belly or actual weight gain. After all, belly bulges often seem to appear out of nowhere.

From stress to hormones, here are some of the most common causes of belly bulges and how you can do something about it:

Stress

If you’re feeling a little stressed as of late, you’re not alone. Seventy-seven percent of people report experiencing stress that effects their health. Bloating and other digestive issues are common symptoms of stress.

Stomach bloating means this type of bulge is often higher — in the upper stomach area as opposed to the lower stomach. Tips to get rid of it include limiting caffeine, eating more foods with magnesium and trying to avoid stressors.

ExploreHow better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

Hormones

Changes to your body’s hormones can also cause belly bulge. This bulge tends to be in the lower part of the stomach. You may also experience bloating in the small of your back. There are plenty of hormonal changes that can lad to weight gain, including menopause, PCOS and hypothyroidism.

See a doctor and check your hormone levels. If something’s off, you may need hormonal treatments of some sort. Eating healthier fats, like avocados, can help too.

Pregnancy

Bringing life into the world is a magnificent thing, but it can certainly wreak havoc on your body. No one should expect to lose their baby weight overnight, but you might want to see your doctor if your belly bulge is sticking around longer than a few months. It could be a sign of diastasis recti, a condition that occurs when the abdominis muscles (six-pack ab muscles) are separated due to stretching during pregnancy.

Make sure you’re getting plenty of healthy oils and fats — thing fish and nuts — to promote muscle development. An exercise program that includes core strengthening can make a big difference.

Bloating

Bloating is uncomfortable and can be the result of allergies or just poor food choices. Bloated bellies are an indicator to avoid certain foods, and may reveal underlying conditions like lactose intolerance or fiber sensitivity. It might also be a sign that you’re drinking too much alcohol.

As we age, we sometimes develop new food allergies and what our bodies are able to digest easily changes. Take note of which foods cause bloating and adjust your habits accordingly.

Explore4 ways your house might be making you sick

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Robb Cohen Photography & Video

The Jolt: Gun law linked to Music Midtown cancelation unlikely to change2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2nd Gwinnett teenager found dead this week from same high school
17h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia schools wrestle with the potential and pitfalls of ChatGPT
38m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Class 2A blog: Where boys teams stand entering region tournaments
22h ago

OPINION: How would the new ‘Buckhead City’ bill work? Shhhh, it’s a secret
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Seabrook

Wild Georgia: Get set for Great Backyard Bird Count
3h ago
OPINION: Burden of redeveloping old landfills must be shared
3h ago
Slutty Vegan throws first-ever wedding just in time for Valentine’s Day
18h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
15h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top