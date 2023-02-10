There are four types of belly bulges; here’s how to get rid of them

Explore How better eating habits can reverse muscle loss as you age

Hormones

Changes to your body’s hormones can also cause belly bulge. This bulge tends to be in the lower part of the stomach. You may also experience bloating in the small of your back. There are plenty of hormonal changes that can lad to weight gain, including menopause, PCOS and hypothyroidism.

See a doctor and check your hormone levels. If something’s off, you may need hormonal treatments of some sort. Eating healthier fats, like avocados, can help too.

Pregnancy

Bringing life into the world is a magnificent thing, but it can certainly wreak havoc on your body. No one should expect to lose their baby weight overnight, but you might want to see your doctor if your belly bulge is sticking around longer than a few months. It could be a sign of diastasis recti, a condition that occurs when the abdominis muscles (six-pack ab muscles) are separated due to stretching during pregnancy.

Make sure you’re getting plenty of healthy oils and fats — thing fish and nuts — to promote muscle development. An exercise program that includes core strengthening can make a big difference.

Bloating

Bloating is uncomfortable and can be the result of allergies or just poor food choices. Bloated bellies are an indicator to avoid certain foods, and may reveal underlying conditions like lactose intolerance or fiber sensitivity. It might also be a sign that you’re drinking too much alcohol.

As we age, we sometimes develop new food allergies and what our bodies are able to digest easily changes. Take note of which foods cause bloating and adjust your habits accordingly.