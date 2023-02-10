There are four types of belly bulges; here’s how to get rid of them

Food baby, fupa, pooch — whatever you call it, a belly bulge can be an annoying change in your physique. The question is: How did it get there? And is there anything you can do to get rid of it?
Of course, there are times when you eat a huge meal or satisfy your sweet tooth with a little too much ice cream. But we’re not just talking about a full belly or actual weight gain. After all, belly bulges often seem to appear out of nowhere.
From stress to hormones, here are some of the most common causes of belly bulges and how you can do something about it:
Stress
If you’re feeling a little stressed as of late, you’re not alone. Seventy-seven percent of people report experiencing stress that effects their health. Bloating and other digestive issues are common symptoms of stress.
Stomach bloating means this type of bulge is often higher — in the upper stomach area as opposed to the lower stomach. Tips to get rid of it include limiting caffeine, eating more foods with magnesium and trying to avoid stressors.
Hormones
Changes to your body’s hormones can also cause belly bulge. This bulge tends to be in the lower part of the stomach. You may also experience bloating in the small of your back. There are plenty of hormonal changes that can lad to weight gain, including menopause, PCOS and hypothyroidism.
See a doctor and check your hormone levels. If something’s off, you may need hormonal treatments of some sort. Eating healthier fats, like avocados, can help too.
Pregnancy
Bringing life into the world is a magnificent thing, but it can certainly wreak havoc on your body. No one should expect to lose their baby weight overnight, but you might want to see your doctor if your belly bulge is sticking around longer than a few months. It could be a sign of diastasis recti, a condition that occurs when the abdominis muscles (six-pack ab muscles) are separated due to stretching during pregnancy.
Make sure you’re getting plenty of healthy oils and fats — thing fish and nuts — to promote muscle development. An exercise program that includes core strengthening can make a big difference.
Bloating
Bloating is uncomfortable and can be the result of allergies or just poor food choices. Bloated bellies are an indicator to avoid certain foods, and may reveal underlying conditions like lactose intolerance or fiber sensitivity. It might also be a sign that you’re drinking too much alcohol.
As we age, we sometimes develop new food allergies and what our bodies are able to digest easily changes. Take note of which foods cause bloating and adjust your habits accordingly.
