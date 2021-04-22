The pros and cons of refinancing your home

Pro: Shorter loan term

Refinancing your home can also lead to a shorter loan term, meaning you’ll save a noticeable amount of money in the long run.

“Refinancing from a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage into a 15-year fixed loan can result in paying down your loan sooner and saving lots of dollars otherwise spent on interest. You’ll own your home outright and be free of mortgage debt much sooner than normal,” Bankrate reported.

Pro: Paying off mortgage more quickly

Once again, a pro of refinancing is saving money. The faster you pay off your mortgage, the less money you’ll pay over time.

To pay it off early, RocketMortgage suggests switching to a biweekly payment schedule, making one additional payment a year and refinancing to a shorter loan term.

Con: Closing costs

Refinancing isn’t free. According to LendingTree, closing costs usually range from 2% to 6% of your loan amount, depending on its size. Data from real estate and technology firm ClosingCorp showed that in 2020, the national average refinancing closing costs were $3,398 with taxes and $2,287 without taxes.

Common costs include the application fee, origination/underwriting fee, a home appraisal and a credit report fee, among others.

Con: Planning to move soon

If you won’t be staying in your home for the next few years, refinancing won’t make sense. Money.com reported packing up and leaving “will likely only waste your time and money. Selling too soon after refinancing means you won’t live in your home long enough to capture the savings benefits of lower rates. Plus, you’ll still owe any fees associated with the new loan.”

Con: Longer loan term

Just as refinancing can give you a shorter loan term, there’s also the opposite end of the spectrum — a longer-term loan.

While this can decrease how much you pay each month, it can also result in higher interest payments overall, according to Experian.