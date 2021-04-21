$1 million lakefront, millwork-loaded home hits the market in Smyrna

The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom home was built in the distinguished Cash Farms subdivision in 2003 and has more than 9,000 square feet of space.

After parking in the three-car garage, step inside the two-story foyer and glimpse views of the backyard lake. Before heading to the backyard, you can unwind in the oversized main bedroom, which features direct views of the lake. Bring the peacefulness indoors with the spa-like main bathroom, too, which includes double vanities and an ample custom walk-in closet.