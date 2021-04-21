$1 million lakefront, millwork-loaded home hits the market in Smyrna

You won’t have to leave your home to visit the lake if you make this house at 908 Carriage Path SE in Smyrna your new residence.
The 6 bedroom, 8 bathroom home was built in the distinguished Cash Farms subdivision in 2003 and has more than 9,000 square feet of space.
After parking in the three-car garage, step inside the two-story foyer and glimpse views of the backyard lake. Before heading to the backyard, you can unwind in the oversized main bedroom, which features direct views of the lake. Bring the peacefulness indoors with the spa-like main bathroom, too, which includes double vanities and an ample custom walk-in closet.
When you prefer to mingle with guests, venture into the kitchen where you can cook a gourmet meal using appliances such as a double oven and gas cooktop. The eating nook also provides yet another view of the lake, which is the focal point of the abode. Once the meal is complete, host a dinner in the grand dining room before entertaining visitors in the family room.
The main floor is also rounded out with a laundry room and custom pantry.
More bedrooms await on the second level, including a space big enough to be considered a second main bedroom. Three other nicely sized bedrooms with en suites are included on that level as well. On the terrace level, there is a theater, living area, eating nook and wet bar that are ideal for hosting a get-together. The final bedroom, a full bath and a half bath are also on this level.
There is also a finished basement with outside entry that allows natural light to stream in. Perhaps best of all, this former model home emphasizes millwork on all three levels, offering elegant features throughout.
Listing by Christela Becker of Coldwell Banker Realty.
Photos by Archi-Pix Real Estate Photography.