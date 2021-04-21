‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta could be yours for $2 million

The house has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, one of which is a half bath.

The 9,214 square foot home includes ornate gardens and striking architectural details, including a terra cotta roof by Ludowici and doors and windows by Pella.

Aside from the LaRusso family and karate practice, this home has hosted several iconic guests since it was built in 2008. They range from two “former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer” and “the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history,” the listing said.

Although “Cobra Kai” is set in California, it has several Georgia filming locations, according to Men’s Health. Aside from the LaRusso estate being in Cobb County, the family’s dealership is in Union City. The sight of the season 2 battle royale between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do is Atlanta Technical College.