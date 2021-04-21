ajc logo
X

‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta could be yours for $2 million

$2 million Marietta ‘Cobra Kai’ mansion up for sale.The LaRusso family home in Netflix's hit series "Cobra Kai" isn't in Encino, California, but Marietta, Georgia.The home spans over 9,000 square feet and has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.Aside from the LaRusso family and karate practice, this home has hosted several iconic guests since it was built in 2008.They include two former U.S. Presidents and golf icon Arnold Palmer

Private Quarters | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

It’s not every day that you get to experience a home that not only has ties to “The Karate Kid” but famed golfer Arnold Palmer.

But that’s precisely what’s in store at this $2,650,000 estate in Marietta.

ExploreSee the massive $10 million Buckhead estate inspired by Muckross House

Dubbed Villa Flora, the home was recently listed online. TV buffs will recognize it as the home of Daniel LaRusso’s family in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” the sequel series to “The Karate Kid” franchise.

“Rich with history and architectural significance, the sprawling estate is set on a serene lot providing the utmost privacy” the listing noted. “Villa Flora is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home. The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple’s time living on the Amalfi Coast — a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home. Despite wanting nothing less than the best, Villa Flora was designed and constructed as a labor of love.”

The mansion includes a stone shower in the master bathroom that has attracted attention on Instagram.
The mansion includes a stone shower in the master bathroom that has attracted attention on Instagram.

Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

The house has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, one of which is a half bath.

ExploreMove to Netflix has given ‘Cobra Kai’ a major kick in popularity

The 9,214 square foot home includes ornate gardens and striking architectural details, including a terra cotta roof by Ludowici and doors and windows by Pella.

Aside from the LaRusso family and karate practice, this home has hosted several iconic guests since it was built in 2008. They range from two “former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer” and “the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history,” the listing said.

Although “Cobra Kai” is set in California, it has several Georgia filming locations, according to Men’s Health. Aside from the LaRusso estate being in Cobb County, the family’s dealership is in Union City. The sight of the season 2 battle royale between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do is Atlanta Technical College.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top