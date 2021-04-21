‘Cobra Kai’ mansion in Marietta could be yours for $2 million

It’s not every day that you get to experience a home that not only has ties to “The Karate Kid” but famed golfer Arnold Palmer.
But that’s precisely what’s in store at this $2,650,000 estate in Marietta.
Dubbed Villa Flora, the home was recently listed online. TV buffs will recognize it as the home of Daniel LaRusso’s family in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” the sequel series to “The Karate Kid” franchise.
“Rich with history and architectural significance, the sprawling estate is set on a serene lot providing the utmost privacy” the listing noted. “Villa Flora is the creation of an award-winning architect and an international chef, built to serve as their personal home. The stunning Tuscan design was inspired by the couple’s time living on the Amalfi Coast — a lifestyle which they sought to recreate for their personal home. Despite wanting nothing less than the best, Villa Flora was designed and constructed as a labor of love.”
Credit: Zillow/Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty
The house has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, one of which is a half bath.
The 9,214 square foot home includes ornate gardens and striking architectural details, including a terra cotta roof by Ludowici and doors and windows by Pella.
Aside from the LaRusso family and karate practice, this home has hosted several iconic guests since it was built in 2008. They range from two “former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer” and “the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history,” the listing said.
Although “Cobra Kai” is set in California, it has several Georgia filming locations, according to Men’s Health. Aside from the LaRusso estate being in Cobb County, the family’s dealership is in Union City. The sight of the season 2 battle royale between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do is Atlanta Technical College.