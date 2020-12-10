The key to making Parkinson’s drug affordable? Tomatoes, study says

It’s possible for it to become a new, less expensive source of a medicine considered essential worldwide, according to a press release from Norwich, England research institute John Innes Centre.

The fruit was selected as a universally cultivated crop that can be used for greater production. It’s also possible for it to provide a standardized, controlled and natural course of L-DOPA.

By encoding a gene for a tyrosinase enzyme — tyrosine is an amino acid found in many foods — the levels of L-DOPA were elevated particularly in the fruit part of the tomato. That resulted in levels of 150mg of L-DOPA per kg of tomatoes, which was comparable to those seen in other L-DOPA collecting plants. In the case of the tomatoes, however, some of the known drawbacks that previously hindered plant metabolic production of the drug were removed.

“The idea is that you can grow tomatoes with relatively little infrastructure. As GMOs (genetically modified organisms) you could grow them in screen houses, controlled environments with very narrow meshes, so you would not have pollen escape through insects,” explained corresponding study author professor Cathie Martin.

“Then you could scale up at relatively low cost,” she added. “A local industry could prepare L-DOPA from tomatoes because it’s soluble and you can do extractions. Then you could make a purified product relatively low tech which could be dispensed locally.”

“We have demonstrated that the use of the tyrosinase-expressing tomatoes as a source of L-DOPA is possible. It’s a further demonstration of tomato as a strong option for synthetic biology,” first author Dr. Dario Breitel said. “Additionally, there were surprising beneficial effects including improvement in shelf-life and raised levels of amino-acids that we can investigate.”