Study finds more years of obesity linked to higher disease risk

Meanwhile, the blood sugar of people who had 20 to 30 years of obesity was 20% higher than those with no obesity.

The increased risk continued when adjusting for a strong measure of the severity of obesity during the lifespan.

Other cardiometabolic disease risk measures, including blood pressure and the so-called good cholesterol, were also tied to a longer duration of obesity. Researchers pointed out those measures were mostly reduced when adjusting for the severity of obesity.

“Given that the obesity epidemic is characterized by a much earlier onset of obesity and consequently a greater lifetime exposure, our findings suggest that health policy recommendations aimed at preventing early obesity onset, and therefore reducing lifetime exposure, may help reduce the risk of diabetes, independently of obesity severity,” the authors concluded.