Coffee may help protect you against Parkinson’s

“Among people carrying the LRRK2 gene mutation, those who had Parkinson’s had a 76% lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than those who did not have Parkinson’s,” Medical Dialogue wrote. "People with Parkinson’s with a normal copy of the gene had a 31% lower concentration of caffeine in their blood than non-carriers without Parkinson’s.

“Carriers of the gene mutation who had Parkinson’s also had lower consumption of caffeine in their diet. The gene carriers with Parkinson’s consumed 41% less caffeine per day than the people who did not have Parkinson’s, both with and without the gene mutation.”

The Boston study examined participants at only one point in time, Crotty noted, so it isn’t helpful in understanding what effect, if any, caffeine has over time on the risk on Parkinson’s. The study also doesn’t prove caffeine causes a lower risk of Parkinson’s; it only shows an association, she pointed out.