If you have this condition, study says you should back off alcohol

Within an average of 17.4 months, researchers followed up with patients for adverse effects, which included stroke, a blood clot in an organ or limb and hospitalization for heart failure management among them. Researchers tracked how many patients who had these effects and took calculations of their incident rate.

The incident rates were 6.73 for abstainer/rare, 5.77 for light, 6.44 for moderate and 9.65 for heavy drinkers. Adverse effects were tabulated for each category.

Explore Fitbit launches study to test if devices can detect irregular heartbeat

“Our study did not find any significant association between light or moderate drinking and complications,” Joung said. “A significant deleterious relationship with heavy drinking was identified, suggesting that heavy alcohol consumption should be avoided.”

In particular, atrial fibrillation patients had a significant risk of harm from drinking heavily.

“The findings indicate that heavy drinking is particularly detrimental for atrial fibrillation patients who are considered less vulnerable to complications. Clinicians should ask patients about their alcohol consumption and take it into account when calculating their stroke risk,” Joung said. “While heavy drinking should be strongly discouraged among atrial fibrillation patients, moderate drinking seems to be safe.”