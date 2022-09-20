ajc logo
The countdown to Halloween begins with these family-friendly movies

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago
Spooky season is upon us. Check out these amazing movies that are also kid friendly

For those who love all things Halloween, there are plenty great movies to get you into the spirit of the holiday. From classics like “Halloween Town” to new movies like “The Curse of Bridge Hollow,” there are plenty of scares and laughs to be had this spooky season.

Here are a some new movies — and a few classics — to help start the countdown to October 31.

“The Curse of Bridge Hollow”

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc. Available on Netflix.

“Hocus Pocus 2″

Streaming on September 30, the Sanderson sisters are back to wreak havoc in Salem. Will they finally get the children they stalked 37 years ago, or will they be defeated again? . Available on Disney+.

“The Munsters”

Coming September 27 to Netflix, this reboot tells the classic story of a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to Hollywood.

“Wendell and Wild”

Coming to Netflix October 28, this movie is about two demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the help of a 13-year-old girl to bring them to the land of the living. Available on Netflix.

“Hocus Pocus”

The Sanderson sisters may need magic to achieve immortality, but this 1993 movie has certainly achieved it already. You can catch this Halloween classic on Disney+.

“Coco”

With beautiful animation and songs that stick in your head, “Coco” brings the Day of the Dead to life with a story that will tug at your heartstrings. Available on Disney+.

“The Muppets Haunted Mansion”

The Muppets — alongside a star-studded list of special guests — try to survive one night in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Available on Disney+.

“The Haunted Mansion”

Speaking of haunted houses, in this 2003 favorite, a realtor (Eddie Murphy) and his family get trapped in a haunted mansion. Available on Disney+.

“Monster House”

Kids join forces when their neighborhood is terrorized by a haunted house on Halloween. Available on Netflix.

“Beetlejuice”

Say his name three times and the problem is yours. Beetlejuice a maniacal spirit who, instead of helping, makes everything worse. Available on Peacock.

“Casper”

Casper is a friendly ghost, but his siblings are anything but. Fall in love with Casper as he joins forces with a ghost therapist and his young daughter to help rid their home of not-so-friendly ghosts. Available on Tubi.

“Goosebumps”

Taken from the classic children’s novels, Jack Black finds himself in trouble as the monsters from his books come to life. Available on Disney+.

“Halloweentown”

A young girl learns she is a witch, and that she must help her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) save Halloweentown in this campy classic. Available on Disney+.

“Coraline”

Coraline discovers a secret door in her new home that reveals a world that mirrors her own life. Available on Amazon Prime.

“Ghostbusters”

When there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call? Whether you prefer the 1984 original, the 2016 remake or 2016′s “Afterlife,” you can’t go wrong the Ghostbusters. Available on Disney+.

“Twitches”

They were born on Halloween and separated at birth. After a chance meeting, they discover they’re sisters – and witches

“The Witches”

Anne Hathaway stars in this remake of the 1990 film starring Angelia Houston. You can watch “The Witches” on Amazon Prime.

“Curios George: A Halloween Boo Fest”

We all know this monkey is up for an adventure, so why not grab the kids and see what he’s up to this Halloween season. Available on Amazon Prime.

About the Author

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

