The countdown to Halloween begins with these family-friendly movies

“The Munsters”

Coming September 27 to Netflix, this reboot tells the classic story of a family of monsters who move from Transylvania to Hollywood.

“Wendell and Wild”

Coming to Netflix October 28, this movie is about two demons, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the help of a 13-year-old girl to bring them to the land of the living. Available on Netflix.

“Hocus Pocus”

The Sanderson sisters may need magic to achieve immortality, but this 1993 movie has certainly achieved it already. You can catch this Halloween classic on Disney+.

“Coco”

With beautiful animation and songs that stick in your head, “Coco” brings the Day of the Dead to life with a story that will tug at your heartstrings. Available on Disney+.

“The Muppets Haunted Mansion”

The Muppets — alongside a star-studded list of special guests — try to survive one night in Disney’s Haunted Mansion. Available on Disney+.

“The Haunted Mansion”

Speaking of haunted houses, in this 2003 favorite, a realtor (Eddie Murphy) and his family get trapped in a haunted mansion. Available on Disney+.

“Monster House”

Kids join forces when their neighborhood is terrorized by a haunted house on Halloween. Available on Netflix.

“Beetlejuice”

Say his name three times and the problem is yours. Beetlejuice a maniacal spirit who, instead of helping, makes everything worse. Available on Peacock.

“Casper”

Casper is a friendly ghost, but his siblings are anything but. Fall in love with Casper as he joins forces with a ghost therapist and his young daughter to help rid their home of not-so-friendly ghosts. Available on Tubi.

“Goosebumps”

Taken from the classic children’s novels, Jack Black finds himself in trouble as the monsters from his books come to life. Available on Disney+.

“Halloweentown”

A young girl learns she is a witch, and that she must help her grandmother (Debbie Reynolds) save Halloweentown in this campy classic. Available on Disney+.

“Coraline”

Coraline discovers a secret door in her new home that reveals a world that mirrors her own life. Available on Amazon Prime.

“Ghostbusters”

When there’s something strange in the neighborhood, who you gonna call? Whether you prefer the 1984 original, the 2016 remake or 2016′s “Afterlife,” you can’t go wrong the Ghostbusters. Available on Disney+.

“Twitches”

They were born on Halloween and separated at birth. After a chance meeting, they discover they’re sisters – and witches

“The Witches”

Anne Hathaway stars in this remake of the 1990 film starring Angelia Houston. You can watch “The Witches” on Amazon Prime.

“Curios George: A Halloween Boo Fest”

We all know this monkey is up for an adventure, so why not grab the kids and see what he’s up to this Halloween season. Available on Amazon Prime.