Just in time for spooky season: 5 Halloween festivals around the South

From pumpkin spice lattes and creepy decorations to costumes and more, spooky season is here.
For those looking to celebrate Halloween — whether for a day or a month — there are plenty of places around the South that share your love for all things Halloween.
Savannah, GA: Ghosts and Gravestones
This tour offers spine-chilling stories as you take a trolley tour of Savannah’s most haunted places. At some stops, your hosts will eeven attempt to communicate with the spirit world. Visit GhostsandGravestones.com for more information.
Montrose, GA: Haunted Montrose
Voted one of America’s best haunts, the Haunted Montrose tour takes you through an old house, a cornfield and a cemetery. Tickets are available now for weekend tours, which start September 30.
Archdale, NC: Kersey Valley Spooky Woods
This year, Spooky Woods is celebrating 38 years as a “Top 5 Haunted Attractions in America,” according to the Travel Channel. If you want to be scared, tickets start at $30. Visit SpookWoods.com for more information.
Orlando, FL: Halloween at Disney World and Universal Studios
These theme parks bring ghoul season to life starting in September. Disney World features some kid-friendly frights at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, including treat-or-treating and character meet-and greets. Universal Studios on the other hand is known for its gore-filled Haloween Horror Nights.
Williamsburg, Yorktown & Jamestown, VA: Colonial Halloween
If you’re a history buff and want to see what it was like to experience one of the spookiest times of year during that era, a Colonial Halloween is perfect. Events in Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown include haunted houses, trick-or-treating and “ghostly encounters” — and they’re all pretty kid-friendly.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com