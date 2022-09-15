Just in time for spooky season: 5 Halloween festivals around the South

Archdale, NC: Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

This year, Spooky Woods is celebrating 38 years as a “Top 5 Haunted Attractions in America,” according to the Travel Channel. If you want to be scared, tickets start at $30. Visit SpookWoods.com for more information.

Orlando, FL: Halloween at Disney World and Universal Studios

These theme parks bring ghoul season to life starting in September. Disney World features some kid-friendly frights at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, including treat-or-treating and character meet-and greets. Universal Studios on the other hand is known for its gore-filled Haloween Horror Nights.

Williamsburg, Yorktown & Jamestown, VA: Colonial Halloween

If you’re a history buff and want to see what it was like to experience one of the spookiest times of year during that era, a Colonial Halloween is perfect. Events in Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown include haunted houses, trick-or-treating and “ghostly encounters” — and they’re all pretty kid-friendly.