BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden hosts unity summit against hate-fueled violence
ajc logo
X

Just in time for spooky season: 5 Halloween festivals around the South

Combined ShapeCaption
7 Fun Ways to Celebrate Halloween, By Staying In.It's that ghosts and goblins time of year again.With the lingering uncertainty of how the pandemic will unfold this fall, .you may be thinking you want to stay in for Halloween.Here are seven ways to monster-mash it up without leaving your home.1, Have a spooky movie marathon.Halloween is the perfect occasion to watch your favorite horror movies back to back. .2, Throw a jack-o-lantern party.Carving pumpkins is a great way to bring family and friends together on this spooky night.3, Make some fall-themed crafts.Have fun and get creative by combining your Halloween and Thanksgiving crafts.4, Shake up some Halloween cocktails.An adult Halloween-themed beverage can be the perfect solution for staying in.5, Get creative with Halloween face-painting.Kids love face-painting and you can incorporate your creativity with your costume.6, Wear a costume anyway.Just because you're staying in doesn't mean you can't celebrate the night.7, Order takeout.Supporting your favorite local restaurant and delivery person is a perfect way to spend the night.

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

From pumpkin spice lattes and creepy decorations to costumes and more, spooky season is here.

For those looking to celebrate Halloween — whether for a day or a month — there are plenty of places around the South that share your love for all things Halloween.

ExploreNetflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ focuses on Jeffery Dahmer for third season

Savannah, GA: Ghosts and Gravestones

This tour offers spine-chilling stories as you take a trolley tour of Savannah’s most haunted places. At some stops, your hosts will eeven attempt to communicate with the spirit world. Visit GhostsandGravestones.com for more information.

Montrose, GA: Haunted Montrose

Voted one of America’s best haunts, the Haunted Montrose tour takes you through an old house, a cornfield and a cemetery. Tickets are available now for weekend tours, which start September 30.

Archdale, NC: Kersey Valley Spooky Woods

This year, Spooky Woods is celebrating 38 years as a “Top 5 Haunted Attractions in America,” according to the Travel Channel. If you want to be scared, tickets start at $30. Visit SpookWoods.com for more information.

Orlando, FL: Halloween at Disney World and Universal Studios

These theme parks bring ghoul season to life starting in September. Disney World features some kid-friendly frights at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, including treat-or-treating and character meet-and greets. Universal Studios on the other hand is known for its gore-filled Haloween Horror Nights.

Williamsburg, Yorktown & Jamestown, VA: Colonial Halloween

If you’re a history buff and want to see what it was like to experience one of the spookiest times of year during that era, a Colonial Halloween is perfect. Events in Williamsburg, Jamestown and Yorktown include haunted houses, trick-or-treating and “ghostly encounters” — and they’re all pretty kid-friendly.

ExploreKate Winslet reveals she almost died twice while filming ‘Titanic’

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud gives reliever Jesse Chavez a fist pump after he came in to shut down the Reds on Aug. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

For Jesse Chavez, success with the Braves is all about familiarity 5h ago
Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has prioritized safety in Cobb County. But details remain scarce about the district's investment in a second crisis alert system. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Cobb schools spent almost $3 million on second crisis alert system
2h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's net worth has by $3.4 million since his 2018 election, although the increase came mostly by erasing $6.3 million in debt. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Kemp grew his fortune by erasing personal debts while in office
3h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
Councilwoman Mary Norwood takes her seat in the Atlanta City Council chambers on Monday, March 21, 2022. (Bob Andres / robert.andres@ajc.com)

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Mary Norwood says city neglects Buckhead; the mayor’s office hits back
4h ago
The Georgia Department of Transportation plans to build toll lanes along a 16-mile stretch of Ga. 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties. (AJC file photo y Hyosub Shin).

Georgia DOT picks three finalists to build Ga. 400 toll lanes
4h ago
The Latest
ajc.com

Georgia resort’s tranquility makes unwinding easy
Fall Travel: Extend those summer vibes by booking a beach getaway
These fall music festivals are surprisingly kid-friendly
Featured
Ole Miss defensive end Jared Ivey, formerly of Georgia Tech, during a game against Central Arkansas at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Sept. 10, 2022 in Oxford, Miss. (Joshua McCoy/Ole Miss Athletics)

Credit: Joshua McCoy

After transfer, Jared Ivey coming back to Georgia Tech with Ole Miss
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
Photos: London pays respects to Queen Elizabeth II
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top