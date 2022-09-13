Watch: First look at Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ and live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

The Disney D23 Expo kicked off over the weekend — and things have been pretty busy with the influx of new releases set to come this year.
In 2007, Amy Adams starred in “Enchanted” as a hopeful princess from a fictional world thrust into a present day reality — but still searching for her Prince Charming — in New York City. Adams and many members of the original cast will return for the sequel, “Disenchanted,” set to release November 24.
The dramatic, musically driven trailer with talking animals reveals key cast members, including Maya Rudolph. In it, Adams’ character mistakenly makes a wish that changes her world forever and leaves those around her wondering: Can she take back what she wished for?
Meanwhile, the long-awaited live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” took over social media over the weekend, with star Halle Bailey captivating audiences. Jodi Benson, who was the original voice of Ariel in the 1990s animated classic, had nothing but good things to say to Bailey on her Instagram and at the expo.
“So thrilled!!! So excited!!!” Benson, 60, wrote on her Instagram story, “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel.”
Parents caught precious moments of their children reacting to seeing the trailer. A trend that took over TikTok as a “blind reaction” video.
@eyezqueenrf
Omg can't stop tearing up😢 these kids reaction to Ariel being Black🥺Love them #representationmatters #foryou #eyezqueenrf #littlemermaid #hallebailey #blacktiktok♬ original sound - EyezQueenRF
“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way. There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.” Bailey told Variety.
“The Little Mermaid” comes to theaters May 26, 2023.
