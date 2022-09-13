Watch: First look at Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ and live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

“So thrilled!!! So excited!!!” Benson, 60, wrote on her Instagram story, “Halle, you were absolutely amazing! I’m SO proud of you and your beautiful performance as Ariel.”

Parents caught precious moments of their children reacting to seeing the trailer. A trend that took over TikTok as a “blind reaction” video.

“I want the little girl in me and the little girls just like me who are watching to know that they’re special, and that they should be a princess in every single way. There’s no reason that they shouldn’t be. That reassurance was something that I needed.” Bailey told Variety.

“The Little Mermaid” comes to theaters May 26, 2023.