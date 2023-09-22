The Avenue Peachtree City Golf Cart Show returns this weekend

The Avenue Peachtree Golf Cart Show is back!

The event brings together the community as they celebrate golf carts with creativity and fun. The show features various golf carts, from custom-decorated vehicles to the latest and greatest models from local dealerships.

ExploreOrlando, Florida, launches 90 days of Halloween festivities

“The Peachtree City community is invited to bring their custom or decorated golf carts to The Avenue for a chance to take home a trophy and bragging rights,” a press release explained. “Golf carts will compete to be voted “Best in Show” in two categories–business and individual–by center guests. The winner of the individual category will also win a $500 shopping spree at the center.”

In addition to the competition, the show also features a variety of other activities for visitors to enjoy, from putt-putt golf, vendors selling food and drinks, and giveaways.

Golf cart check-in is between 8:30 a.m.- 9:30 a.m. on the day of the event. To register for the competition, click here.

The Avenue Peachtree Golf Cart Show

Saturday, September 23

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

239 City Circle, Suite 1050, Peachtree City, GA 30269

About the Author

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

