Orlando, Florida, launches 90 days of Halloween festivities

Orlando, Florida, is one of the most visited tourist destinations year-round. But during the fall, the city goes all out to add a little spooky fun to its already popular offerings.

This year, Visit Orlando is unleashing 90 days of Halloween celebrations ranging from adults-only parties to family-friendly celebrations both inside and outside the city’s famous theme parks.

“Orlando lives up to its reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital with nearly three months of festive celebrations for all ages,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Halloween fanatics, horror movie enthusiasts, and costume-loving families can enjoy the multitude of special events across our theme parks, attractions, and beyond.”

Theme park events

Iconic theme parks are at the heart of Orlando’s appeal, so it’s no surprise that some of the most popular Halloween events take place inside the parks.

Frightful fun around town

Theme parks may get all the attention, but there’s plenty of Halloween fun happening all around town.

Grown-up ghouls

Possession at Haddon Heights, a paranormal-themed escape room that forces guests to confront an evil entity at an abandoned school, at the Bureau.

“Nosferatu” at Renaissance Theatre Company returns Sept. 15-Nov. 5. The re-vamped, 90-minute adults-only horror experience offers an entirely new concept, with the cast of 32 vampires leading the audience into hidden corners of the building and playing out engaging scenarios.

Teatro Martini: Halloween Revue, a Vegas-inspired adult dinner show (Sept. 29-Oct. 31)

Scream n’ Stream Drive-Thru Halloween Experience, a haunted Halloween drive-thru event, takes place Friday through Sunday from Oct. 6-29.

Explore Truist Night Market returns to The Home Depot Backyard September 14

