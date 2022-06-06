The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Cup 2022: Ivy League attendees

“Maya is a wonderful young woman in every aspect,” Layana said. “She is kind, friendly, and meets challenges with persistence and positive energy. As an IB Diploma student, she has been successful with balancing a very rigorous course load with several impressive extra-curriculars. She takes risks and is diligent in her artistic pursuits.”

This Atlanta Dogwood Festival award winning artist is now setting her sights on the University of Pennsylvania. The Norcross High School staff said that she has worked to improve diversity for elementary schools by creating an “artists of color” curriculum, earning her a Girl Scout Gold award.

As a member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Team, Ballerstedt has promoted student engagement and leadership within her school.

“We have no doubt Maya will continue to uplift her community while chasing her future dreams,” Layana said.

Sophia Shepherd, Druid Hills High School — Yale or Princeton

According to Counselor Carla Brown, Sophia Shepherd is as good as it gets.

“She embodies all of the qualities of an AJC Cup recipient,” Brown said. “Sophia has earned numerous awards, held several leadership positions, and given countless volunteering hours, while maintaining her studies in the IB program at Druid Hills High School. She is revered by her teachers and peers.”

The Druid Hills High School class of 2022 valedictorian is an award winning researcher with a paper soon to be published by the University of Michigan Journal of Race & Law. Shepherd is undecided on if she will be attending Yale or Princeton for her higher education.

Rosa Lopez, Villa Rica High School — Dartmouth College

Counselor Hannah Black said that Rosa Lopez is Villa Rica High School’s embodiment of excellence.

“Teachers describe Rosa as capable, intelligent, courageous, forward thinking, and caring,” Black said. “She is a student who is well-liked by both teachers and peers. She represents everything excellent about Villa Rica High School and gives back to both our school and the community through the various organizations and events she has been a part of. She has impacted nearly every part of our campus over her four years at VR. Rosa uses her clear vision to be a strong leader and the VR staff wholeheartedly believe she will go on to create positive change in the world one day.”

Following an impactful time at Villa Rica High School, Lopez plans to attend Dartmouth College for her higher education.

“Rosa has overcome significant difficulties in her life, and through hard work and persistence she is now attending an Ivy League college with a full academic scholarship,” Black said. “Rosa’s life is a testimony to how kindness and determination can lead to great accomplishments!”

Han Nguyen, Northgate High School — Yale University

Counselor Taylor Callahan called Northgate High School’s Han Nguyen a well-rounded stand out.

“Han is a stand out student in her actions, attitude,, and commitment to success here at Northgate HS,” Callahan said. “She demonstrates respect, gratitude, and kindness to all that are around her staff, teachers, and peers alike. Her exceptional quality to always have a positive attitude and outlook on life is infectious to be around and drives her passion to succeed not only in academics, but life.”

A Northgate High School STEM program participant, Callahan’s impact on the community is going to be plentiful, school faculty said. She plans on attending Yale University next.

“Han moved to the United states 11 years ago from Vietnam with her mother after her parents divorced,” Callahan said. “Despite not growing up in the traditional household and learning a new language, Han has persevered and never settles for anything less than greatness. She is adored by her peers and the NGHS staff alike.”

Arianna Neal, Centennial High School — Columbia University

Graduation coordinator Christa Heath said Centennial High School graduate Arianna Neal is a natural leader with a wonderful personality.

“Ariana is an all-around wonderful student and young lady she is creative, intelligent, and unique,” Heath said. “Ariana is a natural leader of her peers and her bright, bubbly personality sets her apart. As a student, Ariana is high-achieving and talented.”

Now setting her sights on Columbia University, Neal has remained active outside of the classroom during her time at Centennial High School — having formed an acting career from a young age and participated in chorus, model UN and the school play.

“Ariana has been very active in our school and a tremendous leader for her peers in both chorus and theatre,” Heath said. “She’s incredibly intelligent and kind-hearted.”

Samad Hakani, Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology — undecided between Yale, Princeton, Harvard and MIT

Counselor Amy Burke called Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology valedictorian Samad Hakani a student of both computational physics and civic engagement.

“Samad is especially passionate about making sure citizens have a voice,” Burke said. “He completed a fellowship with the GA Democratic Party to learn about learn about voter protection and organizing.”

Having also interned at Georgia Tech’s Chapman Research Lab, Hakani served on the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology student council for four years before joining the executive board of the Georgia Association of Student Councils. He also spent time working as a Youth Community Organizer for the Georgia Muslim Voter Project.

David Adesina, North Forsyth High School — Brown University

Counselor Elizabeth Smith said David Adesina was integral to North Forsyth High School.

“David is a bright, dedicated young man who has been an integral part of the NFHS community,” Smith said. “He is a valuable member of our HOSA program, Science Ambassadors, as well as creating a Black Student Union this year. He also serves as the NFHS Senior Class President. Within Science Ambassadors, David has shown his love for being a role model to elementary age students. He has helped many elementary students find the love for learning. David is well respected within the school building, working well with people of all backgrounds and personalities.”

Adesina is going to Brown University on a full ride scholarship.

“David is from a lower income family and went through the Questbridge College Match program this fall,” Smith said. “Even though he did not match in December, he was offered a full ride to Brown through Questbridge and will be beginning his college career there in the fall.”

Luke Nguyen, Robert S. Alexander High School — undecided between Brown University and Georgia Tech

Counselor Omar Wray called Robert S. Alexander High School’s Luke Nguyen motivated to make a difference.

“Luke’s internal motivation and drive to be successful is extremely motivating to his peers.” Wray said. “He is a leader with a great heart. He has excelled in all areas that he has strived for. He is humble and has a kind persona.”

Nguyen is the President of HOSA, President of the International Club, Treasure of the state-recognized Robotics club, Captain of the golf team, and is on the Senior Executive Council for The National Honor Society. While currently undecided, Nguyen is considering either Brown University or Georgia Tech.

“Luke Thanhkhoa Nguyen comes with high praises from both staff and students at Alexander High School in Douglasville, Georgia,” Wray said. “He impressively volunteers numerous hours in the hospital working in the ICU, the soup kitchen, blood drives, and is a vocational Bible School Counselor in the summer.”

Ian Chung, Marist School — Columbia University

Executive Assistant, Office for the President & Principal, Norris Morrison said Marist School’s Ian Chung is a model student worthy of commendation.

“Ian Chung ‘22 is an inspiring student who excels in the classroom and beyond,” Morrison said. “An accomplished scholar and talented athlete, he is a valuable member of the state championship-winning varsity boys tennis team and nationally ranked Speech & Debate Team. He also was selected as a finalist in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Ian’s teachers consider him a model student who is clever and modest and looks for ways to include other students. They commend him for always being ready with an observation that raises a point nobody else has considered, taking the conversation to a deeper level.”

A talented athlete and student ambassador, Chung will attend Columbia University in the fall.

Keegan Ryan, Sprayberry High School — Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University

Counselor Lea Ponticelli said Sprayberry High School’s Keegan Ryan is a leader with perfect test scores and varsity letters to her name.

“Keegan is one of our few students completing our STEM academy and International Spanish Language Academy by graduation,” Ponticelli said. “By the conclusion of her senior year, she will have completed sixteen AP classes and achieved a perfect score on at least six of those exams (with the possibility of more by the end of her high school career). She has balanced an extremely rigorous academic schedule with multiple leadership roles and community involvement. Keegan has excelled as a top academic in the school, a Varsity athlete, and a leader who has demonstrated that she can take her big ideas and actually make them a reality.”

Ryan will be attending both Trinity College Dublin and Columbia University through a dual enrollment program.

“Keegan was one of the original members of the Girls Who Code club at Sprayberry and was part of the team that designed, researched, and presented a grant proposal to the district school board which earned our club $10,000 for laptops and engineering supplies.” Ponticelli said.

Allison Hunter, South Atlanta High School — Harvard University or Spellman College

South Atlanta High School Counselor Wanetta King said Allison Hunter is a service organizer with a dynamic skillset.

“Allison is a dynamic community service organizer, she cares about her school and community she resides in, and she is an excellent role model for the students at South Atlanta High School,” King said.

Hunter will be attending Harvard University or Spellman College.

“Her community service skills are commendable,” King said. “She is highly concerned about the inequities in education and works tirelessly to bring this information to the forefront. We are confident in her abilities to accomplish the success she has set her eyes on for the future.”