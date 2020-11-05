Walmart offers ‘Deals for Days’ for Black Friday 2020

Many retailers have transformed how they’re handling it this year and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has launched “Black Friday Deals for Days” which reinvents Black Friday from simply being held on the day following Thanksgiving to spanning three events.

Launched Nov. 4, Walmart is offering customers deals during multiple events throughout November, with each event beginning online on the first date and continuing in stores on the second date. Event 1 on Nov. 4 and 7 will showcase deals on toys, electronics and home products. Event 2 on Nov. 11 and 14 will provide techies deals on electronics including TVs, computers and tablets. Event 3 occurs on Nov. 25 and 27 and will have deals on more electronics, toys and gifts in apparel and home, along with seasonal décor.