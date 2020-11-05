Walmart offers ‘Deals for Days’ for Black Friday 2020

With Black Friday occurring amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Black Friday looks different this year compared to others.
Many retailers have transformed how they’re handling it this year and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has launched “Black Friday Deals for Days” which reinvents Black Friday from simply being held on the day following Thanksgiving to spanning three events.
Launched Nov. 4, Walmart is offering customers deals during multiple events throughout November, with each event beginning online on the first date and continuing in stores on the second date. Event 1 on Nov. 4 and 7 will showcase deals on toys, electronics and home products. Event 2 on Nov. 11 and 14 will provide techies deals on electronics including TVs, computers and tablets. Event 3 occurs on Nov. 25 and 27 and will have deals on more electronics, toys and gifts in apparel and home, along with seasonal décor.
“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a press release. “I’m really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door.”
Glimpse below for a few of the deals being offered at Walmart during their Black Friday sale this month.
Magic Bullet Essential Personal Blender, Silver
Chop, mix and blend your way to a healthier you with the Magic Bullet, which is available online at midnight Nov. 7 for $15.
New Bright RC 1:6 Scale Remote Control Truck 2.4GHz USB Ford Raptor
Batteries are included on this remote control truck with full-function radio control. Buy it for $40 beginning at midnight Nov. 7.
Goodyear Assurance Outlast All-Season 205/55R16 91H Tire
Walmart is holding its yearly tire event in-stores and online Nov. 7-13. Get $20 off per tire and free lifetime balance service from Walmart Auto Care Centers for all modular Goodyear branded tires.
onn. 50″ Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV 100021258
Purchase this Roku Smart TV for $128.00 at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 and binge-watch your favorite shows on a 50″ screen.
RCA 720p Home Theater Projector (includes Roku® Streaming Stick®)(RPJ133)
Bring the theater to your home by buying this deal at 7 p.m. Nov. 11. It comes with three HDMI ports so you can hook up your game console and streaming devices, too.