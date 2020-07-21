Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Given Walmart's clout as the nation's largest retailer, other major retailers could follow its lead. Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said earlier this month that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going "full force" with holiday marketing right after Halloween. It also will be staggering events to reduce customer traffic in the stores.

Walmart also said Tuesday that it will be giving out another round of bonuses for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus. The company said that it will be doling out $300 for full-time hourly workers and $150 for part-time hourly and temporary workers. Drivers, managers and assistant managers in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers and health and wellness will also receive a bonus. It will add up to approximately $428 million, Walmart said.