Teen’s death after ‘One Chip’ challenge highlights the dangers of viral food trends

A “rising star” sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School, in Worcester, Massachusetts, died on Friday, hours after participating in the “One Chip” challenge.

According to reports, Harris Wolobah, 14, is believed to have died from eating a Paqui chip. Wolobah became sick after shortly after eating the chip.

The spicy chip comes in a coffin-shaped container and is covered with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers. The packages includes warnings, including:

  • Keep out of reach of children
  • Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades, capsaicin, pregnant, or have any medical conditions.
  • After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap, and do not touch your eyes or other sensitive areas.
  • Seek medical assistance should you experience difficulty breathing, fainting, or extended nausea.
Wolobah’s mother was called to the school on Friday by a nurse who told her a classmate had given him the chip, leaving him with a bad stomach ache. Once she picked him up, his mother said, her son started feeling better, but just a few hours later, he was found unconscious by his brother, reported Boston 10.

The One Chip Challenge has been a popular social media trend since 2016, and has been banned at many schools after students needed to be taken to the hospital after attempting it, reports TODAY.com.

In a previous statement to the TODAY show, a representative for Paqui said the company takes safety seriously and that they’ve “worked hard to ensure our products are properly and clearly labeled with allergen and safety information,” adding, “We intend that consumers take on this challenge with a full understanding of what it is and if it is appropriate for them.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

