Latest TikTok trend has people jumping from dangerous heights

The “death dive” includes turning 360 degrees at least twice before hitting the water. The caption on Nesje’s videos — and many others like them —comes with a disclaimer that the dives are performed by professionals and warning others not to atempt similar dives.

But of course when it comes to social media trends, there are plenty of users eager to join in the fun — whether they’re qualified or not — with some videos showing jumps from heights of more than 30 feet.

While this trend might seem fun for water lovers, experts warn that belly flopping — which is basically taking a violent hit to the stomach — can cause injuries to internal organs such as the liver, kidney, pancreas and bowels.

“Not only is the abdomen taking the brunt of the landing into the water at a high velocity, there is also sudden deceleration, both of which can cause trauma to the organs,” claimed CNN.