Live at the Battery Atlanta is going down memory lane with ‘90s event

The ‘90s aren’t just back in fashion. On July 24, they’ll be back in Atlanta.
Live! at the Battery is hosting a bash dedicated to all things from the 20th century’s final decade. “Live Goes ‘90s” is the perfect throwback event where you can wear your Jordans and slouchy denim.
“We’re taking you back down memory lane with some of your favorites including video game classics, arcade classics, hula-hoops and pop a shot!” the Facebook event description said. “Take a snapshot at our ’90s theme photo booth or get jiggy with it on the dance floor with DJ La Bonita as she plays hits from 90s!”
Tickets are $15 at axs.com and $20 at the door. They include a signature color-changing cup and shutter shade sunglasses. Attendees will also get access to ’90-themed drink specials, including $6 adult juice pouches. There’s also entertainment such as classic video and arcade games. The first 100 guests will get a free fanny pack.
“Don’t get FOMO on this throwback event!” the Facebook description said. For those unfamiliar, FOMO is the “fear of missing out.”
Live! at the Battery Atlanta is described as “a premier dining and entertainment district.” It’s next to the Braves’ Truist Park in The Battery Atlanta plaza. Sports & Social and PBR Atlanta are the dining and entertainment venues.
There’s no shortage of events happening there. Other events have included Barks & Brews, St. Patrick’s Day Live! and the weekly Girls Night Out.
8 p.m. (doors open at 7:30 p.m.)
Saturday, July 24
Live! at the Battery Atlanta: 825 Battery Avenue SE Suite 600, Atlanta
Cost: $15 online, $20 at the door