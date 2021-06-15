Live at the Battery Atlanta is going down memory lane with ‘90s event

Live! at the Battery is hosting a bash dedicated to all things from the 20th century’s final decade. “Live Goes ‘90s” is the perfect throwback event where you can wear your Jordans and slouchy denim.

“We’re taking you back down memory lane with some of your favorites including video game classics, arcade classics, hula-hoops and pop a shot!” the Facebook event description said. “Take a snapshot at our ’90s theme photo booth or get jiggy with it on the dance floor with DJ La Bonita as she plays hits from 90s!”