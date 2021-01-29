Take home your new furry best friend at Alpharetta adoption pop-up

Send off the first month of the new year by welcoming a new, fur-covered family member into your home.
Atlanta Humane Society’s Alpharetta location is hosting a four-hour adoption event where you won’t have to waste any time getting your new pet.
“Join us at our Alpharetta location for a pop-up adoption day on Saturday, January 30 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to adopt your new best friend in the New Year!” the description read. “This event will allow you to meet, adopt, and take home your new furry family member all on the same day. You’ll have a set amount of time to meet with our animals to help ensure we can help as many people as possible find their new families.”
You don’t need to make an appointment to visit, either.
Since it is a pop-up event, the animal protection organization won’t be able to discuss which animals will be up for adoption and present at the event beforehand. Those interested in adopting should visit the Alpharetta location Saturday, or the West Midtown location Tuesday-Sunday.
Adoptions will be on a first-come, first-served basis and no animals will be held, which are the usual shelter guidelines.
The event is taking health and safety precautions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, too.
They include required mask-wearing for all guests, staff and volunteers entering the facility, sanitation stations in adoption areas, social distancing being enforced and restricted entrance to reduce crowds.
Should the facility reach capacity by the time you arrive, you’ll be placed on a waitlist similar to those used at restaurants. You can use your phone to view your place in line and see your estimated wait time. You’ll receive a text message once it’s your turn to adopt your new feline or canine pal.
11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 30
Atlanta Humane Society Alpharetta location
1565 Mansell Road, Alpharetta