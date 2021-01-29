Take home your new furry best friend at Alpharetta adoption pop-up

Atlanta Humane Society’s Alpharetta location is hosting a four-hour adoption event where you won’t have to waste any time getting your new pet.

“Join us at our Alpharetta location for a pop-up adoption day on Saturday, January 30 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. to adopt your new best friend in the New Year!” the description read. “This event will allow you to meet, adopt, and take home your new furry family member all on the same day. You’ll have a set amount of time to meet with our animals to help ensure we can help as many people as possible find their new families.”