Georgia’s largest animal rescue is giving back to fellow shelters

“Rescues Helping Rescues” is an effort the shelter, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is putting on before The Furkids Pet Boutique pop-up store closes up shop on Feb. 15, according to a press release sent to the AJC.

Before then, those affiliated with animal shelters and rescues throughout the state can stop by the shop at The Collection at Forsyth from February 12 to 15. They can take advantage of what’s being described as an “unprecedented opportunity” — shopping and stocking up on blankets, toys, beds, treats and other pet supplies at no cost.