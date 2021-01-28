Georgia’s largest animal rescue is giving back to fellow shelters

Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelter opened a pop-up shop for the holiday season, and now it’s time for the largest animal rescue, no-kill shelter and sanctuary to give back to others in the pet rescue space.
“Rescues Helping Rescues” is an effort the shelter, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is putting on before The Furkids Pet Boutique pop-up store closes up shop on Feb. 15, according to a press release sent to the AJC.
Before then, those affiliated with animal shelters and rescues throughout the state can stop by the shop at The Collection at Forsyth from February 12 to 15. They can take advantage of what’s being described as an “unprecedented opportunity” — shopping and stocking up on blankets, toys, beds, treats and other pet supplies at no cost.
“In the spirit of rescues helping rescues, we are honored to be able to pay it forward to our shelter and rescue partners,” Samantha Shelton, CEO and founder of Furkids said in the press release. “We were lucky to receive this generous gift of brand new merchandise. Now it’s our turn to share the love.”
With Furkids specializing in dog and cat adoptions, its namesake boutique offers a broad selection of high-quality pet products and hosted special cat and dog adoption pop-ups. There were also special holiday experiences, which began when the short-term retail space opened in November.
All proceeds benefited the shelter’s efforts to save the lives of animals, with 100% of the products being generously supplied thanks to a partnership with The Home Depot.
“Creating this pop-up experience allowed us to further engage with this amazing pet-loving, family-friendly community,” Shelton said. “We witnessed heart-warming adoptions, connected dozens of furry friends with Santa, recruited new volunteers and created long-standing relationships with the families of Forsyth County — and beyond. It’s been the most invaluable experience.”
Furkids was founded in 2002 and has since rescued more than 50,000 animals. The nonprofit charitable organization currently has about 600 animals in the program and aims to rescue homeless animals, offering the highest-quality medical care and sustainable environment while searching for their forever homes.
Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Sunday, noon- 6 p.m.
Monday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Feb. 12-Feb. 15
The Collection at Forsyth
410 Peachtree Pkwy, Suite 4138, Cumming