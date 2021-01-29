Gwinnett jail program adopts out thousandth dog

There are about 25 dogs in the program at a time. Timber stayed for eight months, though others are adopted much faster. Bandit, a chow mix that was paralyzed after a bout of heartworm, was in and out of the jail for six years after the dog’s adoptive families decided Bandit was too much to handle.

Bandit, who uses a wheelchair, was since adopted by a human who does, as well.

“We never give up on them,” Walker said.

Officially, 1,001 dogs and 108 cats have been rehomed through the partnership with Humane Friends of Georgia. Walker said some inmates who participated in the program, once released, have gone on to jobs with animals.

“We’re proud of every success we’ve had,” he said.