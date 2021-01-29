Gwinnett jail program adopts out thousandth dog

Timber was lucky No. 1,000.
That is, the 3-year-old terrier mix was the thousandth dog to be adopted out of an 11-year old program that pairs canines (and some felines, too) with inmates at the Gwinnett County jail to train them and get them ready for new homes.
Master Deputy Sheriff Cody Walker, who runs the Operation Second Chance program, said inmates train the dogs in basic obedience and care for the animals in their cells.
“You can tell their mentality changes,” he said of the 40 or so people who are in the program at a time. “They’re more relaxed, less stressed.”
And they feel a sense of accomplishment for helping animals find their homes, Walker said.
There are about 25 dogs in the program at a time. Timber stayed for eight months, though others are adopted much faster. Bandit, a chow mix that was paralyzed after a bout of heartworm, was in and out of the jail for six years after the dog’s adoptive families decided Bandit was too much to handle.
Bandit, who uses a wheelchair, was since adopted by a human who does, as well.
“We never give up on them,” Walker said.
Officially, 1,001 dogs and 108 cats have been rehomed through the partnership with Humane Friends of Georgia. Walker said some inmates who participated in the program, once released, have gone on to jobs with animals.
“We’re proud of every success we’ve had,” he said.