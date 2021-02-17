Sweet Hello Kitty treats coming to Atlantic Station this weekend

Currently, on a nationwide tour, the van is stopping by Atlantic Station Saturday, Feb. 20 to offer fans with a sweet tooth some delectable delights.

In celebration of all things Hello Kitty, the truck is selling a variety of edible treats and limited-edition collectibles for lovers of the Sanrio-produced character. They include a Hello Kitty Cafe cookie plush and hand-decorated cookie sets, both of which are new this year. Guests can also buy sprinkle mugs, two styles of enamel pin sets, madeleine cookie sets and some Hello Kitty Cafe canvas tote bags.