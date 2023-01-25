Survey: Georgia ranked No. 35 for ‘most romantic state’

Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Wise Voter released their findings on the most romantic states. The rankings were based on each state’s marriage and divorce rates, as well as communication styles like whether people use cheerful emojis. Nevada took the top spot in the rankings, while Kentucky came last.

“Nevada is the clear winner of our State of Romance index, boasting the highest marriage rate in the country combined with a relatively low divorce rate (10.66%),” explained the site.