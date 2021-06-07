Summer movie series kicks off with Juneteenth celebration

The Home Depot Backyard is hosting a free arts and culture experience from The Home Depot Foundation. Summer Movie Experience Kickoff: Juneteenth Celebration is Friday, June 18, a day before Juneteenth.

“Celebrate the magic of black culture, including art, live entertainment, music, food, dance and fun. This one of a kind, immersive celebration was designed especially with our Backyard Besties in mind,” the Eventbrite description read. Register for tickets here.