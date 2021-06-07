Summer movie series kicks off with Juneteenth celebration

Summer movies have returned.
The Home Depot Backyard is hosting a free arts and culture experience from The Home Depot Foundation. Summer Movie Experience Kickoff: Juneteenth Celebration is Friday, June 18, a day before Juneteenth.
“Celebrate the magic of black culture, including art, live entertainment, music, food, dance and fun. This one of a kind, immersive celebration was designed especially with our Backyard Besties in mind,” the Eventbrite description read. Register for tickets here.
At 9 p.m., watch the Atlanta-filmed 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther” on a 70-foot screen. Enjoy live music from celebrity DJ Eclazz and award-winning saxophonist Trey Daniels. That’s in addition to a full live entertainment schedule through 11 p.m. Plus the best Atlanta food trucks will be available.
There’s also a pop-up market and interactive art exhibits. Attendees can explore the specially curated marketplace from The Village Market ATL. It features over 20 local merchants. Immersive photo booths from Culture Experience offer Instagram-worthy selfies. Wearable art shop Abeille Productions will put on a live art session. A kids zone with a 20-foot rock climbing wall, face painting, ponies and lawn games will keep children occupied.
The first 200 guests will get free Juneteenth merchandise at the pop-up market while supplies last.
Masks are encouraged at the event for maximum safety. The event is designed to help mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19. Safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be followed.
Summer Movie Experience Kickoff: Juneteenth Celebration
6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Free
The Home Depot Backyard: 1 Backyard Way, Atlanta