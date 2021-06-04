Ponce City Market’s RoleCall Theater hosting Pride shows

Pride month is in full swing and the performers at RoleCall Theater are celebrating with a full lineup of shows.
Every week, guests can visit the Ponce City Market venue and enjoy a night of laughs from LGBTQ comics.
Tickets range from $15 to $25 for each show. All comedy events have a different theme. The majority of the shows are indoors and guests are asked to wear masks.
Fridays at 10:30 p.m. is Slumber Party, a stand-up comedy show featuring LGBTQ+ female and nonbinary acts. Bring your besties or celebrate a bachelorette party.
Saturdays is Stand Out Stand Up, a show from one of the city’s most popular queer comedians, Matthew English. All LGBTQ members are featured in the 10:30 p.m. set.
Amped Up Comedy is a biweekly 9:30 p.m. Saturday show. Part of the theater’s LOLo series, Julie Marateck & Christin Neal host. It’s run by and for LGBTQ members at the outdoor amphitheater, so bring your chairs, blankets and dogs.
Finally, RoleCall’s LGBTQ+ Sketch Team will feature “Pickle Tickle” performing pride-friendly sketches for the 9 p.m. June 24 show.
Not just limited to comedy shows, RoleCall Theater also hosts films and short format plays. The independent theater also hosts summer camps: Shakespeare in June and musical theater in July. They’re taught by working actors and industry professionals.
If you’re eager for more from RoleCall, there are theater passes that give you unlimited access to programming and shows. Purchase them on the website.
RoleCall Theater Pride Shows
Slumber Party - 10:30 p.m., Fridays
Stand Out Stand Up - 10:30 p.m., Saturdays
Amped Up Comedy - 9:30 p.m., biweekly Saturdays
RoleCall’s LGBTQ+ Sketch Team - 9 p.m., Thursday, June 24
Cost: $15-$25
RoleCall Theater: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave, NE, Atlanta