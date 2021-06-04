Ponce City Market’s RoleCall Theater hosting Pride shows

Amped Up Comedy is a biweekly 9:30 p.m. Saturday show. Part of the theater’s LOLo series, Julie Marateck & Christin Neal host. It’s run by and for LGBTQ members at the outdoor amphitheater, so bring your chairs, blankets and dogs.

Finally, RoleCall’s LGBTQ+ Sketch Team will feature “Pickle Tickle” performing pride-friendly sketches for the 9 p.m. June 24 show.

Not just limited to comedy shows, RoleCall Theater also hosts films and short format plays. The independent theater also hosts summer camps: Shakespeare in June and musical theater in July. They’re taught by working actors and industry professionals.

If you’re eager for more from RoleCall, there are theater passes that give you unlimited access to programming and shows. Purchase them on the website.

Explore AJC Decatur Book Festival headlines big fest weekend in October

RoleCall Theater Pride Shows

Slumber Party - 10:30 p.m., Fridays

Stand Out Stand Up - 10:30 p.m., Saturdays

Amped Up Comedy - 9:30 p.m., biweekly Saturdays

RoleCall’s LGBTQ+ Sketch Team - 9 p.m., Thursday, June 24

Cost: $15-$25

RoleCall Theater: 675 Ponce De Leon Ave, NE, Atlanta