‘A League of Their Own’ series set to premier on Amazon Prime August 12

“There were limitations to the story she could tell in ‘92. We wanted to tell the stories that were overlooked, that were marginalized at the time and talk about this generation of women who played baseball and who were badasses,” Jacobson explained

Jacobson is no stranger to creating voices for the women who are often overlooked in the industry. Her hit show “Broad City,” created with friend Ilana Glazer, was a story about two broke Jewish best-friends living chaotic lives in NYC. The show focused on empowered women and their sexuality, careers, friendships and more.

“There’s a scene in the film with Penny acknowledging that a Black woman would not have been allowed to try out and then nothing happens. Our [series] is about what happens when that door opens for some women — white women and white-passing women — and that door closes for someone else. How do they go find their team?”

“A League of Their Own” is set to air August 12 on Prime Video.