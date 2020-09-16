Study suggests heart screenings before COVID-19 athletes return to teams

For its study, the Ohio State researchers performed cardiac magnetic resonance imaging on 26 of its athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 from June through August. None of the athletes was sick enough to be hospitalized. Twelve reported sore throats, shortness of breath or fever. The rest were asymptomatic.

The cardiac MRIs showed myocarditis in four of the athletes.

“Cardiac magnetic resonance imaging has the potential to identify a high-risk cohort for adverse outcomes and may, importantly, risk stratify athletes for safe participation because CMR mapping techniques have a high negative predictive value to rule out myocarditis,” the researchers wrote. “CMR may provide an excellent risk stratification assessment for myocarditis in athletes who have recovered from COVID-19 to guide safe competitive sports participation.”

If myocarditis is found in a patient, Emory’s Kim advocates for a conservative approach to treatment.

“What we recommend is, at a minimum, three months of no high-end physical training,” he said. “The recommendation is rest. At a minimum three months, up to six months. And at that time, based on the clinical presentation, the athlete would undergo a series of repeat testing, which would include imaging, exercise testing, Holter monitoring to look at the heart rhythm, potentially other tests, and if all those tests are normal, then the athlete would be allowed back to return to play.”