4 Georgia Tech athletes found to have COVID-19 in past week

In the past week, four Georgia Tech athletes tested positive for COVID-19, perhaps an indication of the increasing challenges of keeping Yellow Jackets athletes away from the coronavirus on a college campus.
The four positive tests were reported in addition to three positive tests in the week before that previously were unreported. (The school initially reported that there were no positive tests in the period Aug. 10-24.) This past week, about 400 Tech students tested positive for COVID-19.
The four positive tests were identified out of at least 244 tests between Aug. 24 and Monday, according to an institute spokesman. The school does not identify the athletes who tested positive or the sports that they play. In-season athletes who play high-risk sports, which this fall consists of the football and volleyball teams, are tested on a weekly basis.
The Tech football team appears to continue to benefit from its safety protocols. On Tuesday, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker said that “we continue, knock on wood, to get great results as far as having our entire team out there to practice and not having to miss guys (because of the coronavirus).”
Altogether, there have been 18 positive tests among Tech athletes, along with three members of the Tech athletics staff, since mid-June.