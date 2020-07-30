Trained dogs able to detect if you’re not infected with COVID-19

Volatile organic compounds produced during respiratory infections, like COVID-19, can have specific scent imprints that trained dogs can detect with a high rate of precision, researchers in Germany said.

Explore Complete coverage of the coronavirus in Georgia

The team used eight dogs trained for a week to detect saliva or tracheobronchial secretions, from SARS-CoV-2 positive patients. The dogs were subjected to a randomized, double-blinded and controlled study setup.