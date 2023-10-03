Study: Atlanta makes top 20 list for foodie cities in America

Life
By
1 hour ago
X

It’s no secret that Atlanta’s restaurant game is strong. And, of course, home cooks are no slouches either. According to WalletHub, those factors — as well as thriving food truck and farmers market scenes — have made Atlanta one of the top 20 foodie cities in the country.

For its rankings, WalletHub gathered data from more than 180 cities across the U.S. using 28 key indicators for foodie-friendliness. According to the outlet “these wallet-friendly cities cater to diners who prefer to cook at home, explore the local flavors or both.”

Explore4 Georgia pumpkin patches to visit this fall

The data used determined a list of the top 20 foodie cities in America based on affordability, diversity, accessibility and quality — and sitting in the twelfth spot is Atlanta.

“Foodies enjoy discovering new and unique flavors wherever they can find them, including in their own kitchens and less prominent establishments like street food stalls. For these people, the experience of eating is elevated to a hobby or even a lifestyle,” explained WalletHub.

ExploreMom thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker for saving daughter’s life

The top three cities on the list were Orlando, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Sacramento, California.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: LM Otero

Delta is latest airline to find unapproved parts in aircraft engines3h ago

Credit: Jenna Cariker

BREAKING
Gunshots in DeKalb neighborhood lead to elementary school lockdown
2h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Vote will happen today on effort to remove McCarthy as U.S. House speaker
28m ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
1h ago
How to live large in a small home
5h ago
‘Critter Fixers’ show kids what it’s like to be Vet for a Day
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top