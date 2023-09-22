Mom thanks Georgia Chick-fil-A worker for saving daughter’s life

‘God took my wheel to make that turn to CFA. He knew I needed to be there’
Thanks to one fast-acting Chick-fil-A worker, a Newnan mother gets to hold her daughter for another day. According to PEOPLE, the incident occurred on Monday. Liliana Leahy and her daughter, Theia, were at the Chick-fil-A drive-thru when Theia started making a coughing sound.

“I ran so fast to get her out of her car seat, she was crying and couldn’t breath, pointing to her mouth,” Leahy explained on Instagram. “I have learned before to help in this situation, but I froze and panic sets in, so I screamed for help.”

That’s when Mia, a Chick-fil-A employee, rushed to help. Liliana took to Instagram to share how Mia performed the Heimlich maneuver on Theia, and after a few thrusts, a coin came flying out.

We're so proud of Mia and are grateful she was able to help this sweet girl 💞

Posted by Truett's Chick-fil-A - Newnan on Wednesday, September 20, 2023
“I can’t thank Mia enough for saving Theia. She was at the right place today and didn’t hesitate for even a second,” said Leahy. “I’m so glad that Chick-fil-A trains their employees in first aid. Mia saved my daughter’s life because of her training.”

Chick-fil-A also released a statement praising Mia: “We are so proud of Mia for her quick thinking and heroic actions. She is an inspiration to us all.”

According to the Choking Prevention for Young Children, “choking is one of the leading causes of injury and death in children, causing the death of one child every five days.”

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

