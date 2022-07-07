‘Stranger Things’ season 4 made an impact on Georgia’s economy, officials say

Combined Shape Caption

Netflix announces , ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 , release dates and more.Netflix announces , ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 , release dates and more.After a nearly three-year-long absence, 'Stranger Things' is officially coming back for a fourth season. .Polygon reports that on February 17, the show's creators announced Season 4 will be broken into two separate volumes. .Polygon reports that on February 17, the show's creators announced Season 4 will be broken into two separate volumes. .Volume one is set to release on May 27, and the second volume will be available for streaming on July 1. .Volume one is set to release on May 27, and the second volume will be available for streaming on July 1. .The show's creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, otherwise known as the Duffer brothers, made the announcement via an open letter to fans. .The brothers also revealed that the fifth season will conclude the story of Eleven and the town of Hawkins, Indiana. .However, according to the Duffer brothers, it will not be the last story in the 'Stranger Things' universe. .However, according to the Duffer brothers, it will not be the last story in the 'Stranger Things' universe. .There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes, Duffer brothers, Open letter to fans, via Polygon.There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes, Duffer brothers, Open letter to fans, via Polygon.Polygon points out that the announcement pretty much confirms not only a fifth season of 'Stranger Things,' but also the possibility of spinoffs coming to Netflix soon. .Polygon points out that the announcement pretty much confirms not only a fifth season of 'Stranger Things,' but also the possibility of spinoffs coming to Netflix soon. .The Duffers explained that the plan was always to finish up the story of Eleven in four or five seasons. .The Duffers explained that the plan was always to finish up the story of Eleven in four or five seasons. .They also assured fans that the decision will make perfect sense once they see season 4.