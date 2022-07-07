‘Stranger Things’ season 4 made an impact on Georgia’s economy, officials say

BreakingNews
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd's civil rights
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
The production generated millions on Georgia soil

Netflix’s hit series “Stranger Things” is no stranger to Georgia. From the Creel House to Hopper’s Cabin, much of the show is filmed inside state lines. According to Georgia.org, it’s a business relationship that has brought millions to the local economy.

Production for the recently released season four lasted 359 days in the Peach State. The website cited a report from The Wall Street Journal, claiming that a “lion’s share” of the show’s reported $30 million per episode budget was spent in Georgia. In total, over $190 million was reportedly spent on crew, extras, studio space, construction, rentals, off-duty officers, hotel rooms, transportation, local permit fees and other expenses.

During its near year-long tenure in Georgia, “Stranger Things” season four production featured an estimated 2,080 local crew members. Over $3 million was spent on local car rentals, airfare and other transportation. Over $127 million was spent on cast, crew and extras in Georgia. Over $800,000 was dropped on wardrobe, makeup and hair. As the production spanned over 40 locations in and around Atlanta, nearly $2 million was spent at local hotels.

Here is a list of some of the notable local spots featured in the show’s latest season:

  • Berry College in Rome (Pennhurst Asylum)
  • Tiffany’s Kitchen in Lithia Springs ((Benny’s Burgers))
  • Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge (Hawkins High School)
  • City of Jackson (featured as the fictional Hawkins, Indiana downtown)
  • Briarcliff Mansion in Atlanta (Creel House)

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
