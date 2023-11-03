Starbucks reveals new holiday cups and festive menu items

15 minutes ago

It’s officially holiday season — Starbucks has revealed this year’s signature holiday cups.

While this year’s design features plenty of traditional red and green, designer Bridget Shiling also added some pink to the mix.

“I was thinking about a classic plaid scarf, but I wanted it to feel a bit more modern,” Shilling told PEOPLE. “So, I played with an unexpected palete and added geometric sensibility for elevated flair.”

Shiling’s design was also inspired by wrapping paper.

“I wanted it to feel joyful and a bit imperfect, similar to how you might store your ribbons for holiday wrapping,” Shilling said.

Along with the new cups, Starbucks also revealed its holiday menu items, including a new beverage, the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, a combination of “warm gingerbread notes, a cozy blend of chai spices, and creamy oatmilk.”

The latest addition to the tasty drink menu will join longtime fan favorites like Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Holiday-themed food items include the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Some of Greene's Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
