Spend Thanksgiving break online with Atlanta’s MODA

While the Museum of Design Atlanta remains closed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they’re making their regular campMODA program virtual.
During Thanksgiving break, kids are invited to join online Thanksgiving design camps on Nov. 23 and 24 that will instruct youth ages 8-14 how to use design thinking and STEAM skills (science, technology, engineering, art and math) “to creatively solve problems and address challenges while having fun from home,” according to a press release.
Among the activities that virtual campers can participate in are three LEGO-focused projects.
On Nov. 23, campers ages 12-18 will collaborate with other designers to create LEGO Microgames on the free game design platform Unity. Also on that date, campers ages 8-18 will join MODA and other LEGO lovers to learn about Ancient Egypt design and engineering as they construct their own Egyptian creations. Then on Nov. 24, campers ages 8-12 can write stories and bring them to life by building LEGO.
If LEGO isn’t something your child, tween or teen is into, there are other virtual camping options, too.
They include creating your own carnival games using a Makey Makey invention kit supplied by MODA and building your own megapolis using the Modacraft Minecraft server.
Here’s a complete list of classes offered during Thanksgiving break:
- Monday, Nov 23, LEGO Challenges: Design & Engineering in Ancient Egypt for Ages 8-18
- Monday, Nov. 23, Craft & Code Interactive Cities for Ages 9-14
- Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, The Building Blocks of Game Design: LEGO + Unity for Ages 12-18
- Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24, MODACRAFT Megapolis: Urban Ecosystems with WorldEdit for Ages 9-14
- Tuesday, Nov. 23, Storytelling with LEGO for Ages 8-12
- Tuesday, Nov. 24, DIY Carnival Games for Ages 8-14
Find more information and register here.
MODA has been conducting virtual events since closing to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Thanksgiving break camp follows one held over the summer, kicking off in May and running through August. Those events were open to age groups from elementary school to high school.