Callanwolde School of Dance hosting socially ‘disdanced’ holiday show

Callanwolde School of Dance in Druid Hills is presenting “a physically and safe disDANCED evening under the stars” for three nights beginning next month. On Dec. 17, 19 and 20, members of the Callanwolde School of Dance and Prime Movers Dance Company program will perform in the 2020 holiday show, “Hope For A Holiday Show.”

“A show written in verse follows Callanwolde’s resident actor/percussionist Mark Little as he plays a Producer in search of enough magic, heart, and hope to make a Holiday show. A pursuit that is nothing short of a feat given a myriad of obstacles that at times mirror our current life circumstances. ‘Hope For A Holiday Show’ roams the beautiful grounds of Callanwolde with surprising moments that are sure to make you laugh, raise your spirits, and take your breath away,” the description on the Facebook event page reads.