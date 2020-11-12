Callanwolde School of Dance hosting socially ‘disdanced’ holiday show

Hoping for some holiday fun without sacrificing safety? Then a metro Atlanta dance company has just the experience for you.
Callanwolde School of Dance in Druid Hills is presenting “a physically and safe disDANCED evening under the stars” for three nights beginning next month. On Dec. 17, 19 and 20, members of the Callanwolde School of Dance and Prime Movers Dance Company program will perform in the 2020 holiday show, “Hope For A Holiday Show.”
“A show written in verse follows Callanwolde’s resident actor/percussionist Mark Little as he plays a Producer in search of enough magic, heart, and hope to make a Holiday show. A pursuit that is nothing short of a feat given a myriad of obstacles that at times mirror our current life circumstances. ‘Hope For A Holiday Show’ roams the beautiful grounds of Callanwolde with surprising moments that are sure to make you laugh, raise your spirits, and take your breath away,” the description on the Facebook event page reads.
In an effort to keep guests safe, organizers have put several safety measures in place.
According to the description of the event, they’re utilizing a “physically distanced seating ‘pod’ structure.” A group will be seated in each pod, which will be six feet apart from all other pods. Parties can purchase tickets for two-person or four-person pods for $40 and $80 respectively.
If a party is bigger than four people, organizers ask that guests buy more pods to suit. Party numbers don’t have to take children under 12 into account and can be included in any pod.
Attendees will park across the street from Callanwolde at Metro City Church and Morningside Kindergarten Center and an officer will assist them with getting to the venue. During the performance, attendees will be moving from the parking lot to the amphitheater and back to the parking lot. They’ll be asked to be mindful of keeping their distance when moving from place to place.
It’s also required that guests wear masks while the 45-minute performance is taking place.
For more information, including cancellation policies, visit the Eventbrite page, where tickets are available for purchase.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Dec. 17, 19 and 20
2 person pod - $40.00 for two-person pod, $80 for four-person pod; donation for Dec. 20 5:30 p.m. streaming performance