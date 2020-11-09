Fernbank to host Holiday Hangouts next month

There will be several safety precautions in place including mandatory face coverings at all times and encouraging guests to practice physical distancing.

The museum is regularly disinfecting the institution, providing hand sanitizing stations, conducting employee health checks and requiring those who are ill to stay home. No strollers or outside food are allowed and reentry is prohibited.

Like many organizations in Atlanta, the museum closed to the public in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, it announced it was “cautiously reopening” with new safety and health measures in place for employees and guests.

“Our team has diligently implemented new protocols to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and it’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Jennifer Grant Warner, Fernbank’s President and CEO said in a statement at the time.

Holiday Hangouts

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 5, 12 and 19

Fernbank

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members