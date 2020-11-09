X

Fernbank to host Holiday Hangouts next month

Things to know about Atlanta's Fernbank Museum

Atlanta Winter Guide | 40 minutes ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Not missing out on the holiday fun, Fernbank is transforming into a winter wonderland on several Saturdays in December.

The museum is allowing guests to attend an event for all ages on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. where safety will be a top priority amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ExploreHoliday in the Park returns to Six Flags Over Georgia this month

“Have a holly jolly evening full of holiday cheer inspired by the holiday exhibit, Winter Wonderland. Guests will enjoy after-hours access to all museum exhibits, special holiday-themed activities, access to new outdoor holiday features including oversized snow globes and a sock skating rink, and more,” the event description read.

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as a variety of snacks will be available for guests to purchase.

Members and non-members must reserve tickets online for the limited-space event. Prices are $10 for adult and children members and $20 for non-member adults and children.

There will be several safety precautions in place including mandatory face coverings at all times and encouraging guests to practice physical distancing.

The museum is regularly disinfecting the institution, providing hand sanitizing stations, conducting employee health checks and requiring those who are ill to stay home. No strollers or outside food are allowed and reentry is prohibited.

ExploreAtlanta Botanical Garden’s holiday event returns with limited capacity

Like many organizations in Atlanta, the museum closed to the public in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, it announced it was “cautiously reopening” with new safety and health measures in place for employees and guests.

“Our team has diligently implemented new protocols to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and it’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Jennifer Grant Warner, Fernbank’s President and CEO said in a statement at the time.

Holiday Hangouts

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Dec. 5, 12 and 19

Fernbank

767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta

Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.