Fernbank to host Holiday Hangouts next month

Not missing out on the holiday fun, Fernbank is transforming into a winter wonderland on several Saturdays in December.
The museum is allowing guests to attend an event for all ages on Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. where safety will be a top priority amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Have a holly jolly evening full of holiday cheer inspired by the holiday exhibit, Winter Wonderland. Guests will enjoy after-hours access to all museum exhibits, special holiday-themed activities, access to new outdoor holiday features including oversized snow globes and a sock skating rink, and more,” the event description read.
Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks as well as a variety of snacks will be available for guests to purchase.
Members and non-members must reserve tickets online for the limited-space event. Prices are $10 for adult and children members and $20 for non-member adults and children.
There will be several safety precautions in place including mandatory face coverings at all times and encouraging guests to practice physical distancing.
The museum is regularly disinfecting the institution, providing hand sanitizing stations, conducting employee health checks and requiring those who are ill to stay home. No strollers or outside food are allowed and reentry is prohibited.
Like many organizations in Atlanta, the museum closed to the public in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, it announced it was “cautiously reopening” with new safety and health measures in place for employees and guests.
“Our team has diligently implemented new protocols to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff, and it’s a responsibility that we do not take lightly,” Jennifer Grant Warner, Fernbank’s President and CEO said in a statement at the time.
Holiday Hangouts
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Dec. 5, 12 and 19
Fernbank
767 Clifton Rd, Atlanta
Cost: $10 for members, $20 for non-members