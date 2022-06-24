Slack adds a video-chat feature to combat endless virtual meetings

The original Huddles feature was audio-only, and typically used for quick chats between colleagues. For example, if someone wanted to explain something to a colleague that felt too tedious to type out, Huddles were the next best thing. According to Slack’s internal research, the average huddle was 10 minutes long.

“What’s nice about Huddles is it’s not intrusive. It’s not like your phone is ringing and you have to pick it up. I can hang out in the huddle, listen to the nice background jazz music, and wait until you’re free,” said Slack head of product Tamar Yehoshua.