How peer-to-peer carsharing services are disrupting the rental car industry

Peer-to-peer carsharing services allow consumers to book cars from people willing to part with their car for any amount of time. It can be for something as quick as a grocery trip or an entire vacation, which is similar to how people rent from airport vendors. Companies like Getaround and Turo have made waves in this space due to their easy user interfaces and options for cars.

People have also praised peer-to-peer carsharing companies for their possible environmental benefits, due to fewer cars be needed for people to complete their goals.

However, peer-to-peer carsharing companies have hit their share of snags too, particularly in regards to insurance. New York state has outlawed them due to the liability the owner has over the renters actions. Other states have opted to embrace peer-to-peer car sharing by passing legislation that allows people to share cars without losing insurance, most notably California, where many of these startups are based.