Shake Shack with walk-up window coming to Piedmont Park

Customers can also use Shake Shack’s digital preordering and fulfilment experience, Shack Track, to place orders via web or the mobile app and pick up their meals at the walk-up window or a drive-up window, at curbside or at pick-up shelves inside the restaurants.

“We’re incredibly excited to be joining Piedmont Park,” Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack said in a statement. “Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City and became a beloved community gathering place. Parks are a part of our history and supporting public spaces a core value as a company. We’re looking forward to serving guests of Piedmont Park and working with the Piedmont Park Conservancy to uphold the common ground’s iconic reputation.”

Shake Shack’s new location joins others in Buckhead, Old Fourth Ward, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Perimeter Mall. The eatery also has a food truck that has offered reservations to customers.