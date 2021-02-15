Shake Shack with walk-up window coming to Piedmont Park

A new location of Shake Shack is coming to metro Atlanta.
Piedmont Park Conservancy announced Friday that the New York City-based roadside burger joint will be opening its sixth location at Piedmont Park in late 2021 or early 2022. The news comes after Shake Shack secured a lease with the nonprofit organization.
“Shake Shack coming to Piedmont Park is a dream come true,” Mark Banta, president and CEO of Piedmont Park Conservancy said in a press release. “We can’t wait to see Park visitors enjoying classic roadside burgers and frozen custard shakes all year round. The Piedmont Park Conservancy’s new relationship with the family friendly establishment will enhance the Piedmont Park experience by adding more food options and a fun, upbeat environment. Landing this fantastic tenant was the direct result of the hard work of past and present Conservancy Board Members.”
Credit: Piedmont Park Conservancy
The new spot is at 1071 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta and is next door to Willy’s Mexicana Grill. It features seating options as well as an outside walk-up window.
Customers can also use Shake Shack’s digital preordering and fulfilment experience, Shack Track, to place orders via web or the mobile app and pick up their meals at the walk-up window or a drive-up window, at curbside or at pick-up shelves inside the restaurants.
“We’re incredibly excited to be joining Piedmont Park,” Andrew McCaughan, Chief Development Officer of Shake Shack said in a statement. “Shake Shack started as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City and became a beloved community gathering place. Parks are a part of our history and supporting public spaces a core value as a company. We’re looking forward to serving guests of Piedmont Park and working with the Piedmont Park Conservancy to uphold the common ground’s iconic reputation.”
Shake Shack’s new location joins others in Buckhead, Old Fourth Ward, Hartsfield-Jackson Airport and Perimeter Mall. The eatery also has a food truck that has offered reservations to customers.