Score major points with these Valentine’s Day gift ideas

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, the pressure is on to find the perfect restaurant and present.
While it’s tempting to grab a single rose and a box of chocolates, why not take a more creative and personal approach for your Valentine this year?
Here are five gift ideas that are personal and leave room for your creativity to shine:
Love story
Who knows your love story better than you? Put your story to paper with a customized book from Hooray Heroes. For $49.99, you can create a custom hard- or soft-cover book. Edit the illustrated characters’ skin tones, hair styles and more and show your dedication to the greatest love story ever told — your own!
Credit: Hooray Heroes Websit
Love letter pillow
With this type of love letter, you can say goodbye to paper cuts. Have a sweet message printed on these pillow cases and your love will go to sleep each night thinking of you. The personalized love letter pillow is on sale for $19.99 at Personalization Mall.
Credit: Love letter pillow from Personalization Mall
M&M Jars
If you know your Valentine is a candy lover, you might want to consider the M&M personalized gift jar. This adorable M&M jar is filled with customizable Valentine’s themed candy. For $29.99, you can pick up to three colors of M&Ms, personalize the message, add a photo and more.
Credit: M&M
Hand casting kit
These custom hand casts are a popular activity at the state fair. Why not skip the line and make a romantic casting in the privacy of your own home. Most casting kits cost around $50, though Amazon has a wide range of kits starting at just $15.
Credit: Amazon
Wood map art
For the traveler in your life, consider these custom wood map art pieces. Travel Buffs Custom Map Art and Etsy both have plenty of creative and personalized gifts that can capture special moments in your own relationship.
Credit: Travel Buffs Custom Map Art Website
