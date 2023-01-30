Score major points with these Valentine’s Day gift ideas

Love letter pillow

With this type of love letter, you can say goodbye to paper cuts. Have a sweet message printed on these pillow cases and your love will go to sleep each night thinking of you. The personalized love letter pillow is on sale for $19.99 at Personalization Mall.

Credit: Love letter pillow from Personalization Mall Credit: Love letter pillow from Personalization Mall

M&M Jars

If you know your Valentine is a candy lover, you might want to consider the M&M personalized gift jar. This adorable M&M jar is filled with customizable Valentine’s themed candy. For $29.99, you can pick up to three colors of M&Ms, personalize the message, add a photo and more.

Credit: M&M Credit: M&M

Hand casting kit

These custom hand casts are a popular activity at the state fair. Why not skip the line and make a romantic casting in the privacy of your own home. Most casting kits cost around $50, though Amazon has a wide range of kits starting at just $15.

Credit: Amazon Credit: Amazon

Wood map art

For the traveler in your life, consider these custom wood map art pieces. Travel Buffs Custom Map Art and Etsy both have plenty of creative and personalized gifts that can capture special moments in your own relationship.