‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara isn’t one for plastic surgery

As one of the most expressive comedic actors in Hollywood, O’Hara partially credits her comedic roles for why she has been allowed to age gracefully.

“Character roles definitely age better than your ingenues,” she told Today in 2006. “You don’t get to keep doing that.”

With help from her makeup and hairstylist, she used her years of practice controlling her face muscles to play a performer with several botched plastic surgeries in the 2006 film “For Your Consideration.”

She uses “budge-proof, foolproof cosmetics” to maintain her look when she is working, according to her makeup artist, Lucky Bromhead, who is also devoted to her skincare. Bromhead told David Lackie that she sends her stars home with a full collection of skincare products.

One trick she picked up from “Schitt’s Creek” was Moira Rose’s signature red lips. She credits the role with allowing her to continue to work.

“I’m so grateful that, thanks to the Levy gentlemen, I’ve been able to stay in my career,” she said of father and son Dan and Eugene Levy, the latter of whom she worked with in the Canadian improv troupe, Second City.

