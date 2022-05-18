‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Catherine O’Hara isn’t one for plastic surgery

Emmy-winning actress Catherine O’Hara takes pride in aging gracefully — and she’s afraid of needles.
The former star of “Schitt’s Creek,” which will be heading to Hulu this fall after garnering a U.S. following on Netflix, spoke about embracing aging to ET Canada before her appearance as the keynote speaker at the 2022 International Women’s Day Women + Wealth Gala.
“I’m a freak in that I’ve never had anything done to my face,” the 68-year-old said.
“I don’t want to get surgery and I don’t want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles,” said the star of “Home Alone” and “Beetlejuice.” “I believe we should embrace and respect age and love ourselves for it.”
She said she’s happy spending the time and money on skincare and noninvasive treatments. Celebrity esthetician Joanna Vargas told NewBeauty that before the SAG awards she treated the star to a Triple Crown Facial, which is designed to give the face a more lifted appearance.
As one of the most expressive comedic actors in Hollywood, O’Hara partially credits her comedic roles for why she has been allowed to age gracefully.
“Character roles definitely age better than your ingenues,” she told Today in 2006. “You don’t get to keep doing that.”
With help from her makeup and hairstylist, she used her years of practice controlling her face muscles to play a performer with several botched plastic surgeries in the 2006 film “For Your Consideration.”
She uses “budge-proof, foolproof cosmetics” to maintain her look when she is working, according to her makeup artist, Lucky Bromhead, who is also devoted to her skincare. Bromhead told David Lackie that she sends her stars home with a full collection of skincare products.
One trick she picked up from “Schitt’s Creek” was Moira Rose’s signature red lips. She credits the role with allowing her to continue to work.
“I’m so grateful that, thanks to the Levy gentlemen, I’ve been able to stay in my career,” she said of father and son Dan and Eugene Levy, the latter of whom she worked with in the Canadian improv troupe, Second City.
To get specialized news and articles about aging in place, health information and more, sign up for our Aging in Atlanta newsletter.
About the Author