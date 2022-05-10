How curiosity helps Jane Fonda stay young

After failing as a secretary, Fonda began her acting career at 23 on Broadway. Fonda told Harvard Business Review that she initially thought of acting as a job. She took any offer that came her way. Low in confidence, Fonda revealed she didn’t know how to say “no.”

At 30, Fonda was pregnant with her first child and tensions from the Vietnam War were at an all-time high. With the anti-war movement raging, Fonda left France and returned to the United States and became an activist. Her passion for activism nearly made her quit Hollywood, yet she decided to make her own movies and began to enjoy her work instead.

Now, Fonda describes herself as brave, something she didn’t see in herself when she was younger.

“I tended to gravitate toward people who were smarter and braver and morally stronger than I was. I always aspired to be more like them, but I never could imagine that I was like them,” she said.

Now, Fonda advocates for climate change and celebrates the small victories that help change the world into a better place.

“There are victories everywhere, and we have to celebrate those and allow those to remind us of what’s possible because they usually come from people who individually have no power but collectively have huge power.”

