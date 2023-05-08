Allison Holker breaks her silence four months after losing tWitch

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Allison Holker Boss opened up about what life is like after the loss of her husband, “So You Think You Can Dance” star and frequent “Ellen” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss.
Boss died on December 13, 2022. Since then, Allison has coped with loss and grappled with how to continue Boss’ legacy.
“Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance,” she told the magazine.
While keeping his memory alive, she launched the Move with Kindness Foundation to help support mental health initiatives. Admitting in the interview that she’s not new to the saying ”reach out to the strongest people,” she’s now acting on it.
“I also want the messaging to be that if you’re feeling low or depressed, it’s okay to lean on someone else,” Boss said. “Trust that people are still going to see you as that light even in your darkest moments.”
Holker shared that she has leaned on family and friends— including singer Andy Grammer— who have given her keen advice. Now she Insists that she hasn’t lost her purpose, but that it “looks a bit different now.”
“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine,” she explained. “But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids.”
Holker met tWitch in 2006 while both were competing on Fox’s hit show “So You Think You Can Dance.” However, it wouldn’t be until four years later that they reconnected and started a romance.
“There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day,” Allison recalled.
After a three year courtship, tWitch proposed while the two were shooting a Microsoft commercial.
“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” Boss said.
