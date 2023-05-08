Allison Holker breaks her silence four months after losing tWitch

Holker shared that she has leaned on family and friends— including singer Andy Grammer— who have given her keen advice. Now she Insists that she hasn’t lost her purpose, but that it “looks a bit different now.”

“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine,” she explained. “But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids.”

Holker met tWitch in 2006 while both were competing on Fox’s hit show “So You Think You Can Dance.” However, it wouldn’t be until four years later that they reconnected and started a romance.

“There was no dialogue, there was no conversation or a first hangout. Literally, we danced and we were together holding hands the very next day,” Allison recalled.

After a three year courtship, tWitch proposed while the two were shooting a Microsoft commercial.

“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” Boss said.