Roswell senior care center celebrates woman’s 100th birthday

“People still talk about her shrimp gumbo to this day,” Historic Roswell Place told 11Alive.

Other metro Atlantans have celebrated turning 100 this year.

Frances Thrasher celebrated becoming a centenarian at A.G. Rhodes Atlanta. She’s been a resident of the senior care facility for six years.

“Ms. Thrasher called it a ‘blessing’ to see 100 years old,” the center said in a press release.

Frank Stovall, an Atlanta tennis player who didn’t have any competition for the longest time, celebrated the big 1-0-0 on February 25.

His birthday was declared “Frank Stovall Day,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“I must be the luckiest guy in the world,” he’s often said.

Statistics show that turning 100 is becoming more common. Data from Statista show more than 573,000 people worldwide were 100 or older in 2020. The highest absolute number of centenarians in the world belongs to the U.S. The nation has 97,000 centenarians living here.