Georgia city considered one of the nation’s friendliest small towns

By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Cities offer a lot, but small towns can too.

TravelAwaits has compiled a list of the best places to travel. Readers of the website, dedicated to content for travelers ages 50 and over, voted in the Best of Travel Awards. The votes determined the friendliest small towns in the United States.

The winning cities span the nation, with some being as far away as Alaska and the majority being in the eastern U.S.

Georgia managed to be included on the list.

Villa Rica is about an hour and a half outside downtown. The 16,058-population city is known as the City of Gold.

“Take Exit 24 off I-20 West to find this small Georgia town, where art, culture, and history intersect,” TravelAwaits said. “With its walkable downtown filled with boutiques, restaurants, and antique shops, this off-the-beaten-track destination makes for the ideal weekend getaway.”

Homebuilder ratings and reviews website NewHomeSource has counted Villa Rica among the best places to retire in Georgia.

Villa Rica has four hospitals accessible within one mile of the city. Lower rates of violent crime are in the city. People over 65 make 9.1% of the population.

Recently, another Georiga city was named the best place to retire. SmartAsset rounded up the top 10 best places for retirees to live. Cumming landed on top. It has almost 37 doctor’s offices per 1,000 people. There’s also a 20% senior population.

