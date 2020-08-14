REI teams up with Atlanta organizations to create hiking challenge

Breaking News

Without much else to do, people have been flocking to parks across Atlanta as a way to get out of the house, exercise and maintain a safe distance.

Now, outdoor retailer REI has teamed up with 10 organizations in the Atlanta area to encourage people to continue to keep getting outside and exploring. The partnership is part of the “Hikes for Health” challenge.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Aug. 8, is part of National Wellness Month. According to REI’s website, it encourages folks to hike, walk or jog 10 trails in 10 green spaces over 10 months.

“The Challenge ... is a great way to explore beloved trails as part of a prescription for better physical and mental health and a stronger life,” according to REI.

To help guide people locally, the retailer has teamed up with the following Atlanta organizations: Blue Heron Nature Preserve, Chastain Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy, Chattahoochee Nature Center, Dunwoody Nature Center, Friends of Lost Corner, Livable Buckhead, Parks Cobb County, Peachtree Creek Greenway and Sandy Springs Conservancy.

Participants in the challenge are encouraged to post on social media using #HikesForHealthREI. The retailer will also give away gift cards and prizes throughout the challenge. More details can be found on the “Hikes for Health” website.

JOIN THE HIKES FOR HEALTH CHALLENGE 🏆 10 trails, 10 organizations, 10months, 10+prizes!!!!!!!!!!! Visit our Hikes for Health Group Page, link in bio to complete the following steps to participate: 1. Register 2. Download your Hikes for Health Challenge digital kit. 3. Hike all 10 trails in 10 months - starting August 8th! 4. Share your journey on Facebook and Instagram by tagging @chastainparkconservancy and #HikesforHealthREI. *Bonus for Kids* Complete the coloring and crossword contest for a chance to win MORE prizes! Don't forget to #recreateresponsibly.

