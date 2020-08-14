REI teams up with Atlanta organizations to create hiking challenge

Now, outdoor retailer REI has teamed up with 10 organizations in the Atlanta area to encourage people to continue to keep getting outside and exploring. The partnership is part of the “Hikes for Health” challenge.

The challenge, which officially kicked off Aug. 8, is part of National Wellness Month. According to REI’s website, it encourages folks to hike, walk or jog 10 trails in 10 green spaces over 10 months.